365 Connect Kidney Walk Team Laces Up Its Virtual Shoes to Bring Awareness and Funding to Annual Event

NEW ORLEANS, Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 365 Connect, a leading provider of award-winning marketing, leasing, and resident service platforms for the multifamily housing industry, announced today that the company will participate in the 19th Annual New Orleans Kidney Walk Event being held online on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020. 365 Connect is a key sponsor of the event and is asking its friends, fans, and followers to join the 365 Connect Kidney Walk Team, donating along with them to support this extremely worthy cause.

365 Connect is a leading provider of award-winning digital marketing, leasing, and resident service platforms for the multifamily housing industry.

The National Kidney Foundation's Kidney Walk is the nation's largest walk to fight kidney disease. Each year, thousands of walkers nationwide come to the aid of the 37 million Americans that suffer from chronic kidney disease. Ninety-six percent of these patients are unaware of their diagnosis due to kidney disease's asymptomatic nature within its earlier stages. In terms of national standing, Louisiana ranks highest per capita for chronic kidney disease with one in five of its residents getting a kidney transplant within the past year.

"We are excited to have 365 Connect join us again this year," stated Torie Kranze, CEO of the National Kidney Foundation of Louisiana (NKFL). "Their participation and sponsorship of this event demonstrates their continuing commitment to our community and concern for the lives of others. There are millions of Americans living with kidney disease, and this virtual walk will encourage them to take the lifesaving step of getting their kidneys checked, in order to stay alert of their needs."

Kerry W. Kirby, Founder and CEO of 365 Connect, responded, "Every step you take on your Kidney Walk journey will provide hope for those living with kidney disease. A diagnosis of kidney disease is life-changing and affects not only the patient, but the entire family as well. For many, it means losing hours of the week to dialysis, impacting opportunities to work, travel, and spending time with loved ones. Personally, I am all too familiar with the impact of the diagnosis, as I lost my father to this disease and will be virtually participating in his memory. I am forever grateful to our amazing team members for their unwavering commitment to help raise awareness and supporting me in this very personal cause."

Going virtual for the first time, the Annual Kidney Walk encourages participants to lace up, walk where they are, and have fun in making a difference. Wherever this location may be, the virtual Kidney Walk is an incredible opportunity for supporters of the NKFL to help raise thousands of dollars for research, public education, and patient services - impacting the lives of patients and families across the state.

Kirby concluded, "Our partnership with NKFL extends far beyond the Kidney Walk. Together, we are embarking upon a mission to bring public awareness to the disease, assist in the funding of research, and encourage those at risk to make an appointment with their local physician. It is the goal of our team to be present - online or otherwise - during these events and provide support to the wonderful programs offered through the National Kidney Foundation of Louisiana."

Lace up and walk with us by joining the 365 Connect Kidney Walk Team.

ABOUT 365 CONNECT: 365 Connect is a leading provider of award-winning digital marketing, leasing, and resident service platforms for the multifamily housing industry. Founded in 2003 with an unwavering commitment to transforming the rental real estate market, 365 Connect delivers a fully-integrated suite of comprehensive solutions designed to accelerate conversions, simplify transactions, and elevate services. 365 Connect allows its clients infinite expansion, robust integrations, and the ability to revolutionize user experiences. Explore: www.365connect.com

Related Images

365-connect.jpg

365 CONNECT

365 Connect is a leading provider of award-winning digital marketing, leasing, and resident service platforms for the multifamily housing industry.

Related Links

Like Us On Facebook

Follow Us On Twitter

SOURCE 365 Connect