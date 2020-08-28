365 Connect Receives Two NYX Marcom Awards for Its Industry-Leading ADA-Certified Platform

NEW ORLEANS, Aug. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 365 Connect, a leading provider of award-winning digital marketing, leasing, and resident service platforms for the multifamily housing industry, announced today that the company has received two NYX Marcom Awards from the International Awards Associate for its industry-first, ADA-certified platform. These prestigious awards recognize 365 Connect's dedication to digital inclusion across the rental housing industry and beyond.

The International Awards Associate (IAA) is an international group of award-winning design and communications professionals that hosts multiple award programs, including the NYX Marcom Awards, Vega Digital Awards, and MUSE Creative Awards. The NYX Marcom Awards acknowledges the achievements of marketing professionals from more than 32 countries and encourages the industry to embody the three pillars of the creative: creativity, artistry, and determination.

"We believe that outstanding creativity allows these professionals to truly contribute to history," said Kenjo Ong, CEO of International Awards Associate. "This win by 365 Connect is a testament to their unbridled talent. An NYX Marcom Award has never just been about the title. It is an affirmation surrounding the hard work of these individuals, and our organization will continue to honor the type of expertise that transcends normalcy."

Entries are evaluated by a panel of multidisciplinary professionals from all over the world that are noted experts in their field. Submissions go through a blind judging process, where their qualities and concepts are assessed based upon their creative fundamentals and project execution. Winners, who best meet the competition criteria, are selected during the culmination of the judging phase.

365 Connect CEO, Kerry W. Kirby, responded, "We're truly honored to receive two NYX Marcom Awards and are excited to have our efforts acknowledged on an international level. As our world is evolving into an increasingly digital society, physical spaces have become more dependent on technology to interact with prospective and current customers. Our focus is to make online services accessible to everyone, no matter what assistive technology they may use. These awards emphasize our team's unwavering commitment to delivering compliant solutions to the widest possible online audience."

With an array of coveted technology awards, 365 Connect continues to revolutionize how apartment communities market, lease, and deliver services with a dynamic platform built on modern-cloud architecture and flexible infrastructure. The platform consumes, integrates, and displays data, in order to streamline operations without sacrificing a seamless user experience. Today, many of the nation's most respected multifamily housing operators utilize 365 Connect to unify processes and create efficient workflows.

ABOUT 365 CONNECT: 365 Connect is a leading provider of award-winning digital marketing, leasing, and resident service platforms for the multifamily housing industry. Founded in 2003 with an unwavering commitment to transforming the rental real estate market, 365 Connect delivers a fully-integrated suite of comprehensive solutions designed to accelerate conversions, simplify transactions, and elevate services. 365 Connect allows its clients infinite expansion, robust integrations, and the ability to revolutionize user experiences. Explore: www.365connect.com

