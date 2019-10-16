365 Connect Receives W3 Digital Excellence Award for Its WCAG Certified Multifamily Housing Platform

NEW ORLEANS, Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- 365 Connect , a leading provider of award-winning digital marketing, leasing, and resident service platforms for the multifamily housing industry, announced today that the company has received a W3 Award for its Industry-First WCAG Certified platform. This prestigious, international award recognizes 365 Connect's dedication to digital inclusion across the rental housing industry.

Receiving over 5,000 entries this year from across the globe, the W3 Awards continues to celebrate digital excellence by honoring outstanding websites, online marketing campaigns, videos, mobile apps, and social content created by some of the best interactive agencies, designers, and creators in the world. In paying tribute to the best of the web, the W3 Awards is the first major web competition accessible to the biggest agencies, the smallest firms, and everyone in between.

365 Connect was recognized for its dedicated efforts in certifying its entire platform as digitally compliant with the federally recognized Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG) at Level AA. The certification covers the entire 365 Connect Platform, including property websites, lead forms, tour requests, rental applications, portals, and payments. 365 Connect received third-party certification from Online ADA, a member of the International Association of Accessibility Professionals and provider of independent Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG) compliance audits.

"We were amazed by the high-level of execution and creativity found in the entries we received this year. Our W3 Award winners continue to embody what the internet is all about, raising the bar in web development and design once again. We are truly honored to have the privilege to experience such a diverse and remarkable pool of work this year," said Derek Howard, director of the Academy of Interactive and Visual Arts. "On behalf of the entire Academy, congratulations to this year's W3 Award entrants and winners for their persistent dedication and commitment to create a brand-new standard in digital excellence."

With an array of highly coveted technology awards, 365 Connect continues to revolutionize the multifamily housing industry with a dynamic platform built on modern-cloud architecture and flexible infrastructure. The platform consumes, integrates, and displays data, in order to streamline operations without sacrificing a seamless user experience. Today, many of the nation's most respected multifamily housing operators utilize 365 Connect to unify processes and create efficient workflows.

"Our focus is to make services accessible to everyone, including individuals with disabilities," explained Kerry W. Kirby, CEO of 365 Connect. "As physical buildings become more digitally dependent on their websites to interact with potential and current customers, we must close the gap on the digital divide. We are excited to have our efforts acknowledged on an international level, and are truly honored to receive one of the most prestigious awards in the technology field. This award emphasizes our team's unwavering commitment to deliver compliant solutions to the widest possible audience."

ABOUT THE W3 AWARDS: The W3 Awards celebrate digital excellence by honoring outstanding websites, online marketing campaigns, videos, mobile apps, and social content created by some of the best interactive agencies, designers, and creators in the world. Leveling out the competition with a mixture of small businesses and Fortune 500 companies, the winning entries are sanctioned and judged by the Academy of Interactive and Visual Arts, an invitation-only body consisting of top-tier professionals from a "Who's Who" of acclaimed media, advertising, and marketing firms. For more information about the W3 Awards, please visit www.w3award.com

ABOUT 365 CONNECT: 365 Connect is a leading provider of award-winning digital marketing, leasing, and resident service platforms for the multifamily housing industry. Founded in 2003 with an unwavering commitment to transforming the rental real estate market, we deliver a fully-integrated suite of comprehensive solutions designed to accelerate conversions, simplify transactions, and elevate services. 365 Connect allows its clients infinite expansion, robust integrations, and the ability to revolutionize user experiences. Explore: www.365connect.com

