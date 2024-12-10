365 Connect Releases Junk Fee Act Compliance Feature Across Its Marketing and Leasing Platform

NEW ORLEANS, Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 365 Connect, the leader in providing the most advanced automated marketing, leasing, and resident engagement platform for multifamily communities across the globe, announced today the release of its new Junk Fee Act Compliant unit selection interface, which provides real-time move-in costs calculations, along with enhanced unit specific amenities, imagery, virtual tours, pricing, and availability. This leading-edge feature is available now across the 365 Connect Platform.

Today's renters are increasingly seeking detailed, unit-specific information for each apartment they consider. A recent survey by Apartments.com of 30,000 renters revealed that a staggering 99% want access to these details during the selection process. This highlights a major shift in renter expectations, with a growing demand for transparency and personalized information when evaluating housing options.

For prospective renters, showcasing individual unit details leverages data to personalize each apartment, highlighting its unique amenities, photos, virtual tours, and pricing based on selected lease terms and move-in dates. This feature goes further by offering real-time calculations of total move-in costs, including rent, deposits, and additional service fees, helping renters gain a clear understanding of the true cost of their lease.

365 Connect streamlines the leasing process for property management teams by reducing friction through equipping prospects with comprehensive information, which accelerates leasing cycles and boosts conversion rates. The platform provides clear move-in costs calculations at the marketing, application, and lease execution level, ensuring full pricing transparency and compliance with the latest Junk Fee Act regulations for rental housing at every step.

"Renters are no longer satisfied with just knowing general property details; they want to compare individual units, understand how each space differs, and determine which one best suits their personal needs and preferences," stated James W. Lancaster, Chief Product Officer of 365 Connect. "By offering detailed, unit-specific information upfront, property managers can not only meet this growing expectation but also enhance the renter's decision-making process."

Through integrating intelligent systems with rule-based robotic processes, artificial intelligence, and automation, 365 Connect delivers a suite of modern solutions that reinvent operational performance—reducing costs, boosting efficiency, and unlocking new levels of human productivity. With the recent launch of its search-to-sofa® solution, designed to automate marketing, streamline applications, and facilitate digital lease signing, the company is driving transformation to help multifamily housing operators achieve optimal results.

"Providing unique details, from in-home amenities to the true costs of living, can be a key differentiator for properties looking to attract and retain discerning renters who value clarity and control in their housing search," explained Kerry W. Kirby, CEO of 365 Connect. "Transparency builds trust, and in today's highly regulated rental housing market, it's essential that we evolve our processes to not only ensure compliance but also empower renters to make informed decisions about their housing choices."

ABOUT 365 CONNECT: 365 Connect powers the world's most advanced automated marketing, leasing, and resident engagement platform for multifamily communities across the globe. Designed to modernize transactions that empower people, our AI-driven platform transforms operations to reduce costs, maximize efficiency, and accelerate revenue. Founded in 2003 with unrivaled industry knowledge, 365 Connect is purpose-built for renters, management teams, and today's changing world. Discover how we're driving the future of multifamily innovation at 365connect.com.

