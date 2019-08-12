365 Connect to Discuss Digital Accessibility Compliance for Multifamily Housing in Live Webcast

NEW ORLEANS, Aug. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- 365 Connect, a leading provider of award-winning digital marketing, leasing and resident service platforms for the multifamily housing industry, announced today that its CEO, Kerry W. Kirby, will serve as keynote speaker for a live webcast. The webcast, What You Need to Know About ADA Compliant Websites, is scheduled to air on Aug. 14, 2019, at 3:00 p.m. ET on MultifamilyBiz.com, the largest media resource in the multifamily housing industry.

What You Need to Know About ADA Compliant Websites dives into the most highly discussed topic in the multifamily housing space and beyond, digital accessibility compliance. The webcast will delve into how the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) is being interpreted by legal experts to extend to online services and the measures necessary to ensure that websites, as well as the services provided, are accessible to everyone, including individuals with disabilities.

"We live in an interconnected world, one that is reliant on the Internet to deliver information, services and resources through multiple online channels," Kirby explained. "As physical buildings become more digitally dependent on their websites to transact and interact with both prospective and existing customers, these services must be accessible to everyone."

Joining Kirby is property management expert Ernest F. Oriente of PowerHour an industry professional since 1988 and the author of SmartMatch Alliances. Oriente and Kirby have presented over 100 webcasts together, covering an array of topics from strategies on maintaining optimum performance of multifamily communities to the latest technology trends. With a combined experience of almost 50 years in the multifamily housing industry, Oriente and Kirby deliver comprehensive, educational and leading-edge programming.

Oriente responded, "Kerry lives and breathes all things digital in the multifamily housing arena, and I am excited to join him in this discussion on the growing need for digital accessibility across the web. As with all the material we produce for our webcast series, we strive to deliver relevant, straightforward information to our audience, so they can better prepare for the newest wave of developments in the market."

"Over a billion people, approximately 15 percent of the world's population, have some form of a disability that makes accessing the web difficult," Kirby concluded. "Given the immense size of the modern-day market and the highly regulated world of rental housing, multifamily housing operators must be willing to invest in and implement a comprehensive approach to digital inclusion. We are excited to share our knowledge of this subject with our industry peers."

Registration for the webcast is available at MultifamilyBiz.com

MULTIFAMILYBIZ.COM + POWERHOUR WEBCAST SERIES: Founded by multifamily housing industry thought-leaders Kerry W. Kirby and Ernest F. Oriente, the MultifamilyBiz.com + PowerHour Webcast is a monthly series of comprehensive, educational, and leading-edge programming. The webcasts are presented and hosted on MultifamilyBiz.com, the largest media platform for the multifamily housing industry, which delivers news, events, and resources to more than one million monthly visitors. Explore: www.MultifamilyBiz.com

ABOUT 365 CONNECT: 365 Connect was founded in 2003 with an unwavering commitment to transforming how apartment communities market, lease, and retain residents. As a leading provider of award-winning technology platforms for the multifamily housing industry, we deliver a fully-integrated suite of comprehensive solutions that automate marketing, simplify transactions, and serve residents after the lease is signed. 365 Connect allows its clients infinite expansion, robust integrations and the ability to revolutionize user experiences. Explore: www.365connect.com

