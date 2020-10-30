365 Connect to Exhibit at The National Apartment Association's Inaugural APTvirtual Conference

NEW ORLEANS, Oct. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 365 Connect , a leading provider of award-winning marketing, leasing, and resident service platforms for the multifamily housing industry, announced today that the company will exhibit at the National Apartment Association's inaugural digital event, APTvirtual . The virtual conference takes place online from Nov. 2 - 6, 2020.

Providing technology solutions for multifamily housing communities across the nation, 365 Connect will demonstrate its Resident Lifecycle Platform during the event. The platform allows property managers to leverage modern apartment marketing methods, accelerate conversions, and deliver a continuity of community interactions and services that are designed to serve next generation renters. The entire platform is certified in accordance with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG) at Level AA by an independent, third-party accessibility compliance audit firm.

Rethinking how the multifamily sector interacts and transacts with prospective and existing renters, 365 Connect will also feature some of its latest innovations, such as Digi.Lease , a conversational leasing agent designed to support contactless experiences. The AI-powered chatbot platform limits in-person social interactions by booking and broadcasting livestream tours, scheduling amenity use, and arranging in-person meetings using limitation logic. 365 Connect will also roll out an enhanced version of its digital applications, restructured for maximum customization, and taking leads from selection to signature.

365 Connect CEO, Kerry W. Kirby, stated, "The National Apartment Association has gone out of their way to recreate their conference experience with an interactive exhibition hall, virtual networking opportunities, and multiple educational sessions across a five-day period. NAA projects that thousands of multifamily housing professionals will participate, which allows us to continue to engage and learn from our industry peers."

In addition to an impressive selection of cutting-edge keynote speakers, the reimagined APTvirtual conference boasts an incredible variety of shared experiences. There will be wellness labs, shared interest groups, and even NAA's famous Happy Hour. Allowing vendors, experts, and other seasoned industry professionals to showcase their visionary products and services, it is imperative for those in the industry to attend NAA's annual conference, virtual or otherwise.

"365 Connect is excited to participate in APTvirtual. This event amplifies our message that considerable achievements come from commitment and creativity. Our team plans to gather with industry leaders to discuss the latest trends, incubate new ideas, and collaborate on strategic action. We invite attendees to visit us in the digital exhibition hall, experience our new products, and learn why multifamily communities across the country are leveraging the power of our platform," Kirby added.

ABOUT 365 CONNECT: 365 Connect is a leading provider of award-winning digital marketing, leasing, and resident service platforms for the multifamily housing industry. Founded in 2003 with an unwavering commitment to transforming the rental real estate market, 365 Connect delivers a fully-integrated suite of comprehensive solutions designed to accelerate conversions, simplify transactions, and elevate services. 365 Connect allows its clients infinite expansion, robust integrations, and the ability to revolutionize user experiences. Explore: www.365connect.com

