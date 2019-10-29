365 Connect to Explore the Interconnected World of Digital ADA Compliance in Live Webcast

NEW ORLEANS, Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- 365 Connect, a leading provider of award-winning digital marketing, leasing, and resident service platforms for the multifamily housing industry, announced today that its CEO, Kerry W. Kirby, will serve as keynote speaker on a live webcast. The webcast, The Interconnected World of Digital ADA Compliance, is scheduled to air on Nov. 6, 2019, at 3 p.m. ET on MultifamilyBiz.com , the largest media resource in the multifamily housing industry.

The Interconnected World of Digital ADA Compliance dives into a highly discussed topic concerning digital accessibility compliance within the multifamily housing space and beyond. The webcast will examine the issue of disability on both global and national scales and take a discerning look at how the lack of digital accessibility is affecting this very prominent demographic. It will also delve into how the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) is being interpreted by legal experts within the broadening technological landscape, including a recent affirmation made by the U.S. Supreme Court in October of this year, while exploring Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), the claims of "coding to best practices," and effective strategies to ensure that websites are compliant online.

"We live in an interconnected world - one that is reliant upon the Internet to deliver information, services, and resources through multiple online channels," Kirby explained. "As physical buildings become more digitally dependent on their websites to interact and transact with both prospective and existing customers, these services must be accessible to everyone, including individuals with disabilities."

Joining Kirby is property management expert Ernest F. Oriente of PowerHour, an industry professional since 1988 and the author of SmartMatch Alliances. Oriente and Kirby have presented over 100 webcasts together, covering an array of topics from strategies on maintaining optimum performance of multifamily communities to the latest technology trends. With a combined experience of almost 50 years in the multifamily housing industry, Oriente and Kirby deliver comprehensive, educational, and leading-edge programming.

Oriente responded, "Kerry is the ultimate go-to resource for all things digital within the multifamily housing arena and I am excited to join him in this discussion on the growing need for digital accessibility, both online and offline. As with all the material we produce for our webcast series, we strive to deliver relevant, straightforward information to our audience so they can better prepare for the newest wave of developments in the market."

Kirby concluded, "Over 98 percent of websites do not meet accessibility standards, which is rendering the web useless for over a billion people around the world who battle some form of disability. Given the immense size of the modern-day rental market, in addition to the highly regulated world of rental housing, multifamily housing operators must be willing to invest in a comprehensive approach that addresses digital inclusion. Because of the prominence of this topic in the media, we are excited to share our knowledge of this subject with our industry peers."

Registration for the webcast is available at MultifamilyBiz.com.

MULTIFAMILYBIZ.COM + POWERHOUR WEBCAST SERIES: Founded by multifamily housing industry thought-leaders Kerry W. Kirby and Ernest F. Oriente, the MultifamilyBiz.com + PowerHour Webcast is a monthly series of comprehensive, educational, and leading-edge programming. The webcasts are presented and hosted on MultifamilyBiz.com, the largest media platform for the multifamily housing industry, which delivers news, events, and resources to more than one million monthly visitors. Explore: www.MultifamilyBiz.com.

ABOUT 365 CONNECT: 365 Connect is a leading provider of award-winning digital marketing, leasing, and resident service platforms for the multifamily housing industry. Founded in 2003 with an unwavering commitment to transforming the rental real estate market, we deliver a fully integrated suite of comprehensive solutions designed to accelerate conversions, simplify transactions, and elevate services. 365 Connect allows its clients infinite expansion, robust integrations, and the ability to revolutionize user experiences. Explore: www.365connect.com

