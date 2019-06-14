365 Connect to Explore the State of Mobile Trends and Technology in Live Webcast

NEW ORLEANS, June 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- 365 Connect, a leading provider of award-winning marketing, leasing and resident technology platforms for the multifamily housing industry, announced today that its CEO, Kerry W. Kirby, will serve as keynote speaker for a live webcast. The webcast, Monetizing Mobile to Attract and Retain Next-Gen Renters, is scheduled to air on June 19, 2019, at 3:00 p.m. ET on MultifamilyBiz.com, the largest media platform in the multifamily housing industry.

Monetizing Mobile to Attract and Retain Next-Gen Renters dives into the fast-moving transformation of mobile technology. The webcast will explore the impact of mobile usage across the globe and the shifting expectations of today's mobile renters. The segment will also delve into the upcoming trends hitting the market, such as massive technology refinements taking place in preparation of 5G connectivity.

"Mobile technology anticipates unprecedented momentum with the introduction of 5G," Kirby explained. "Smart home technology will advance with an expanded IoT network, and the continual improvement of machine learning will progress our means of communication with prospects and residents alike. With all of these changes, our next-generation, mobile renter is proving to significantly affect how we market, transact and interact online."

Joining Kirby is property management expert, Ernest F. Oriente of PowerHour, an industry professional since 1988 and the author of SmartMatch Alliances. Oriente and Kirby have presented over 100 webcasts together, covering an array of topics from strategies on maintaining optimum performance of multifamily communities to the latest technology trends. With a combined experience of almost 50 years in the multifamily housing industry, Oriente and Kirby deliver comprehensive, educational, and leading-edge programming.

Oriente responded, "Kerry has his finger on the pulse of the latest innovations in the multifamily housing sphere, and I am excited to join him in this discussion of how mobile technology innovation is re-shaping our industry. As with all the material we produce, we strive to deliver the latest information to our audience, so that they may better accommodate the newest wave of developments in the market."

"Millennials and Generation-Z have clearly led the surge in rental housing - all while shifting the paper-heavy, regulated world of the multifamily housing industry into the 21st century," Kirby concluded. "Given the immense size of the modern-day rental market, we find it imperative for apartment community operators to make use of strategic, mobile-driven amenities, services, and marketing tactics to attract and retain next-generation renters. We are excited to share our knowledge of this subject with our industry peers."

Registration for the webcast is available at MultifamilyBiz.com

MULTIFAMILYBIZ.COM + POWERHOUR WEBCAST SERIES: Founded by multifamily housing industry thought-leaders Kerry W. Kirby and Ernest F. Oriente, the MultifamilyBiz.com + PowerHour Webcast is a monthly series of comprehensive, educational, and leading-edge programming. The webcasts are presented and hosted on MultifamilyBiz.com, the largest media platform for the multifamily housing industry, which delivers news, events and resources to more than one million monthly visitors. Explore: www.MultifamilyBiz.com

ABOUT 365 CONNECT: 365 Connect was founded in 2003 with an unwavering commitment to transforming how apartment communities market, lease and retain residents. As a leading provider of award-winning technology platforms for the multifamily housing industry, we deliver a fully-integrated suite of comprehensive solutions that automate marketing, simplify transactions and serve residents after the lease is signed. 365 Connect allows its clients infinite expansion, robust integrations and the ability to revolutionize user experiences. Explore: www.365connect.com

