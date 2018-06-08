365 Connect to Join Multifamily Housing Industry Leaders at NAA Apartmentalize Conference in San Diego, California

NEW ORLEANS, June 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- 365 Connect, a leading provider of award-winning marketing, leasing, and resident technology platforms for the multifamily housing industry, announced today that the company will participate in the National Apartment Association Apartmentalize Conference (NAA Apartmentalize Conference). The conference takes place from June 13 - 16, 2018 in San Diego, California.

Providing technology solutions for multifamily housing communities across the nation, 365 Connect will demonstrate its Resident Lifecycle Platform during the event. The platform unifies workflow processes into one cohesive digital ecosystem, integrating multi-channel marketing automation, resident onboarding, and an integrated mix of content and communication, which are coupled with tools that allow next generation renters to transact payments, request services, and renew leases.

365 Connect Founder and CEO, Kerry W. Kirby, stated, "The NAA Apartmentalize Conference continues to be the largest and most significant event of the year in the industry. It is the annual gathering place of more than 10,000 multifamily housing professionals, who are interested in learning about the latest innovations in the industry. This event is important for us to attend each year as we engage, learn, and evolve our platform from interacting with our industry peers."

The NAA Apartmentalize Conference boasts an impressive selection of cutting-edge keynote speakers and panelist, in addition to an incredible variety of educational offerings. Topics range from leadership, sales, and marketing to property management, customer service, and leasing. Showcasing the most visionary products and services along with over 60 educational sessions, it has become imperative for those in the industry to attend this conference.

With an array of highly coveted technology awards, 365 Connect continues to revolutionize the multifamily housing industry with a dynamic platform built on modern-cloud architecture and flexible infrastructure. The platform consumes, integrates, and displays data to streamline operations without sacrificing a seamless user experience. Today, many of the nation's most respected multifamily housing operators utilize 365 Connect to unify processes and create efficient workflows.

"365 Connect is excited to participate in the NAA Apartmentalize Conference. This event amplifies our message that considerable achievements come from commitment, creativity, and dedication. Each year at the conference, our team gathers with industry leaders to discuss the latest trends, incubate new ideas, and collaborate on strategic action. We invite attendees to visit us in the Exhibit Hall at Booth 407, meet our amazing team, and learn why multifamily communities all over the country are leveraging the power of our platform," Kirby added.

ABOUT NATIONAL APARTMENT ASSOCIATION: The National Apartment Association is the leading voice for the apartment housing industry. As a trusted partner, a valued connector, and a powerful advocate, we are committed to serving our 170 affiliates, 72,000 members, and the 8.8 million apartment units they operate globally. For more information, go to www.naahq.org.

ABOUT 365 CONNECT: 365 Connect was founded in 2003 with an unwavering commitment to transforming how apartment communities market, lease, and retain residents. As a leading provider of award-winning technology platforms for the multifamily housing industry, we deliver a fully-integrated suite of comprehensive solutions that automate marketing, simplify transactions, and serve residents after the lease is signed. The 365 Connect Platform allows its clients infinite expansion, robust integrations, and the ability to revolutionize user experiences. Explore: www.365connect.com

Related Links

Like Us On Facebook

Follow Us On Twitter

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/365-connect-to-join-multifamily-housing-industry-leaders-at-naa-apartmentalize-conference-in-san-diego-california-300662494.html

SOURCE 365 Connect

Related Links

https://www.365connect.com

