365 Connect to Present Automated Lease Creation and Execution Platform at Multifamily Innovation Showcase in Phoenix

NEW ORLEANS, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 365 Connect, the leader in delivering the world's most sophisticated automated marketing, leasing, and resident engagement platform for multifamily communities across the globe, announced today its participation in the Multifamily Innovation Showcase on December 5, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. The event features trailblazing products and services that are revolutionizing the industry.

Providing a suite of modern solutions through infusing intelligent systems with rule-based robotic processes, artificial intelligence, and automation, 365 Connect reinvents operational performance to reduce costs, increase efficiencies, and decrease human dependency. With the recent release of its end-to-end solution built to automate marketing, streamline applications, and deliver leases for signature, the company is proactively fueling transformation to assist multifamily housing operators in optimizing results.

"The world has changed dramatically, and its effects are felt across every business and industry imaginable," explained Kerry W. Kirby, CEO of 365 Connect. "We are bringing modernization to a currently broken process through utilizing automation to remove complexities, eliminate manual data entry, human error, and redundant tasks. Our focus is to transform the entire leasing process to meet the expectation of today's renter."

The 365 Connect team will showcase its automated marketing and leasing platform, which unifies syndication, search, and social channels, along with its AI-powered writing technology that monitors, manages, and responds to reviews. In addition, the company will introduce its ability to automate the entire leasing experience, from creation, delivery, signatures, and payment – without human intervention.

Multifamily Leadership's CEO, Patrick Antrim, stated, "the Multifamily Innovation Showcase has become one of the most sought-after sessions at the summit. We handpicked the presenting companies based on their ability to deliver high-impact solutions that can change the game within our industry. I know 365 Connect will captivate our attendees with their modern approach to solving the challenges many multifamily operators are facing today."

365 Connect is transforming the entire resident onboarding experience, which has multifamily operators rethinking their 1 to 100 models. And just in case automating leases was not enough, the platform is able to build and deliver lease documents and amendments from the one of the largest libraries of legally vetted forms in the country, Blue Moon, which the company worked with for over two years to deliver the most advanced integration in the industry.

James W. Lancaster, Chief Product Officer of 365 Connect, added, "We build our products by listening to customers, following demographic trends, and looking outside our industry for how other businesses are monetizing their operations. Our goal is to focus on workflows that both property managers and renters encounter from the search to signature process and remove as many barriers as possible. We are excited to bring these transformative solutions to the market."

ABOUT 365 CONNECT: 365 Connect delivers the world's most sophisticated automated marketing, leasing, and resident engagement platform for multifamily communities across the globe. Designed to modernize transactions that empower people, the platform executes processes that accelerate operations and minimizes human intervention. Founded in 2003 with an unwavering commitment to connect people with where they live, 365 Connect is built for renters, management teams, and today's changing world. Learn how we are ready for what's next at 365connect.com.

