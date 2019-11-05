365 Connect Wins GlobalTrend Award for Its Industry-First ADA Certified Multifamily Housing Platform

NEW ORLEANS, Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- 365 Connect , a leading provider of award-winning digital marketing, leasing and resident service platforms for the multifamily housing industry, announced today that the company has received a GlobalTrend Award for its industry-first WCAG Certified platform. This prestigious, international award recognizes 365 Connect's dedication to digital inclusion across the rental housing industry and beyond.

Receiving entries from over 30 countries around the globe this year, the GlobalTrend Awards is an international competition, administered and judged by the International Awards Associates. Celebrating breakthrough talent of design, as well as the creative professionals who move the world's perceptions with their exceptional work, the program honors the far-reaching efforts of creatives around the world and their spirit of finding new ways of transforming the industry.

365 Connect was recognized for its dedicated efforts in certifying its entire platform as digitally compliant with the federally recognized Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG) at Level AA. The certification covers the entire 365 Connect Platform, including property websites, lead forms, tour requests, rental applications, portals, and payments. 365 Connect received third-party certification from Online ADA, a member of the International Association of Accessibility Professionals and provider of independent WCAG compliance audits.

"Each year, we celebrate the visionary work of trendsetting talents internationally," said Kenjo Ong, CEO of International Awards Associates. "This year, the competition was bigger and better than ever. We are proud to recognize 365 Connect for their exceptional efforts in making their leading-edge housing platform accessible to all, and we are honored to place them on the international stage for their amazing work."

With an array of highly coveted technology awards, 365 Connect continues to revolutionize the multifamily housing industry with a dynamic platform built on modern cloud architecture and flexible infrastructure. The platform consumes, integrates and displays data, in order to streamline operations without sacrificing a seamless user experience. Today, many of the nation's most respected multifamily housing operators utilize 365 Connect to unify processes and create efficient workflows.

"Our focus is to make services accessible to everyone, including individuals with disabilities," explained Kerry W. Kirby, CEO of 365 Connect. "As physical buildings become more digitally dependent on their websites to interact with potential and current customers, we must close the digital divide. We are excited to have our efforts acknowledged on an international level and are truly honored to receive one of the most prestigious awards in the technology field. This award emphasizes our team's unwavering commitment to deliver compliant solutions to the widest possible audience online."

ABOUT THE GLOBALTREND AWARDS: The GlobalTrend Awards is an annual competition, recognizing outstanding, breakthrough talent of design and creative professionals from around the world. Administered by the International Awards Associates (IAA), the program is judged by a group of industry innovators, creators, designers, and communications professionals, who are deeply committed to moving the industry forward through the discovery and recognition of trendsetting talent and evolving all of us for the better. For more information, please visit www.GlobalTrendAwards.com

ABOUT 365 CONNECT: 365 Connect is a leading provider of award-winning digital marketing, leasing, and resident service platforms for the multifamily housing industry. Founded in 2003 with an unwavering commitment to transforming the rental real estate market, we deliver a fully-integrated suite of comprehensive solutions designed to accelerate conversions, simplify transactions and elevate services. 365 Connect allows its clients infinite expansion, robust integrations and the ability to revolutionize user experiences. Explore: www.365connect.com

