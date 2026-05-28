37% of Consumers Say Brands are Pulling Back from Pride; Yet 48% Say Participation Matters

Omnisend study finds Pride authenticity matters more than seasonal branding; 45% expect genuine LGBTQ+ commitment from brands

CHARLESTON, S.C., May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- New research by Omnisend shows consumers are paying close attention to brand participation in Pride Month – and how genuine it is. A survey of 1,370 U.S. consumers finds that nearly half (48%) of Americans consider Pride Month brand participation important, with 14% saying it's extremely important to them. At the same time, 37% admit they've noticed brands pulling back in 2025-2026.

Overall, attitudes vary across generations: brand participation matters most to Gen Z consumers (69%) and Millennials (66%), followed by Gen X respondents (49%) and Baby Boomers (28%). Among LGBTQ+ consumers, that number rises to 76%.

"Consumers are paying much closer attention to whether brands stick to the values they talk about," says Marty Bauer, Ecommerce Expert at Omnisend. "That applies to Pride campaigns, but also to sustainability, social issues, and company culture in general. Topics tied to identity tend to draw even more attention because people often take them personally."

One-in-four (25%) expect year-round support

Of those consumers who expect brands to participate in Pride Month, 45% believe participation should be limited to brands that genuinely support LGBTQ+ rights. The clearest indicators of authentic support include:

Donations to LGBTQ+ organizations ( 18% )

) Public advocacy ( 18% )

) Featuring LGBTQ+ individuals in campaigns (14%)

Ultimately, 25% of consumers expect year-round support, whereas changing logos to rainbow colors only in June (25%) or participating only when it's politically safe (27%) are commonly viewed as performative.

Among those who have purchased Pride-themed products in the past (32%), the most common reasons were liking the product's design (47%), wanting to support the LGBTQ+ community (37%), and knowing that proceeds supported LGBTQ+ causes (27%).

"For retailers, this means that a Pride campaign isn't being judged only on the ad itself anymore. People look at whether the brand shows up consistently, even outside of June," says Bauer. "They might not expect every brand to make bold political statements, but they do expect messaging and company behavior to feel real rather than reactive."

Methodology

The survey was commissioned by Omnisend and conducted by Cint in March 2026. A total of 1,370 respondents in the U.S. took part in the survey. Quotas were placed on age, gender, income, and place of residence to achieve a nationally representative sample among users. The margin of error is +/-3 percent.

Generational breakdowns were based on respondents' age ranges: Gen Z (18–24), Millennials (25–44), Gen X (45–54), and Baby Boomers (55-74).

About Omnisend

Omnisend is an email & SMS marketing platform with a suite of features made specifically to help ecommerce stores grow their online businesses faster. One-click integration with major ecommerce platforms, pre-made automation & email templates, and award-winning 24/7/365 live customer support make it easy for brands of any size to sell more – all without the exaggerated cost.

For further information, please contact:

Daniele Kezyte, Public Relations, [email protected]

Matas Duda, Public Relations Lead, [email protected]

SOURCE Omnisend