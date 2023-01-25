3D and 4D technology market size to increase by USD 371.19 billion: North America will account for 47% of market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The 3D and 4D Technology Market by Solution, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027 report has been published by Technavio. Market growth is estimated to accelerate at a CAGR of 19.64% and register an incremental growth of USD 371.19 billion during the forecast period. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market. Download a PDF sample report

Company profiles

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global 3D and 4D Technology Market 2023-2027

The 3D and 4D technology market report includes information on the key products and recent developments of leading vendors, including:

3D Systems Corp.: The company offers 3D and 4D technology products such as 3D printers.

The company offers 3D and 4D technology products such as 3D printers. American Paper Optics LLC: The company offers 3D and 4D technology products such as 3D Fireworks glasses.

The company offers 3D and 4D technology products such as 3D Fireworks glasses. Autodesk Inc: The company offers 3D and 4D technology products such as 3ds Max.

The company offers 3D and 4D technology products such as 3ds Max. Barco NV: The company offers 3D and 4D technology products such as 3D walls, canvas, caves.

The company offers 3D and 4D technology products such as 3D walls, canvas, caves. Desktop Metal Inc.: The company offers 3D and 4D technology products through its subsidiary ExOne Company.

The company offers 3D and 4D technology products through its subsidiary ExOne Company. Dolby Laboratories Inc.

FARO Technologies Inc.

General Electric Co.

Hexagon AB

Regional analysis

Based on region, the global 3D and 4D technology market is segmented into North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. North America is estimated to account for 47% of the market's growth during the forecast period. An increase in government investments and the growing demand for 3D printers in the consumer electronics, education, and defense sectors are driving the growth of the market in the region. The expansion of facilities and the extensive use of 3D printing technology for different components and parts will also propel the growth of the regional market during the forecast period

Market dynamics

The market is driven by factors such as the use of 3D and 4D in security and surveillance systems, the increasing adoption of 3D displays in advertisement, and the growing prevalence of 3D printing technology. However, the high cost associated with 3D displays is hindering market growth.

Competitive analysis

Market segmentation

Based on the solution, the market is segmented into 3D and 4D output device and 3D and 4D input device. The 3D and 4D output device segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2022.

segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2022. Based on geography, the market is segmented into North America , APAC, Europe , South America , and Middle East and Africa . North America held the largest share of the market in 2022.

, APAC, , , and and . held the largest share of the market in 2022. Based on end-user, the market is segmented into entertainment, consumer electronics, and others.

The 3D imaging market size is expected to increase by USD 29.17 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 17.5%.

The 3D sensors market size is expected to increase by USD 10.84 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 23.19%.

What are the key data covered in this 3D and 4D technology market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the 3D and 4D technology market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the 3D and 4D technology market size and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the industry across North America , Europe , APAC, Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , APAC, and , and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of 3d and 4d technology market vendors

3D And 4D Technology Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 162 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 19.64% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 371.19 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 18.64 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 47% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Key companies profiled 3D Systems Corp., American Paper Optics LLC, Barco NV, Desktop Metal Inc., Dolby Laboratories Inc., FARO Technologies Inc., General Electric Co., Hexagon AB, Koninklijke Philips NV, LG Electronics Inc., Nikon Corp., Optomec Inc., Panasonic Holdings Corp., Renishaw Plc, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sharp Corp., Sony Group Corp., Stratasys Ltd., Vicon Motion Systems Ltd., and Autodesk Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global 3D and 4D technology market 2017 - 2021

4.2 Solution Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 End- user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Solution

6.1 Market segments

6.3 3D and 4D output device - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 3D and 4D input device - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 Market opportunity by Solution

7 Market Segmentation by End-user

7.1 Market segments

7.3 Entertainment - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 Consumer electronics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.6 Market opportunity by End-user

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

12.3 3D Systems Corp.

12.4 American Paper Optics LLC

12.5 Autodesk Inc.

12.6 Barco NV

12.7 Desktop Metal Inc.

12.8 Dolby Laboratories Inc.

12.9 FARO Technologies Inc.

12.10 Hexagon AB

12.11 Koninklijke Philips NV

12.12 LG Electronics Inc.

12.13 Panasonic Holdings Corp.

12.14 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

12.15 Sony Group Corp.

12.16 Stratasys Ltd.

12.17 Vicon Motion Systems Ltd.

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

13.5 List of abbreviations

