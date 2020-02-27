3D Cell Culture Market Size Worth $3.2 Billion by 2027 | CAGR: 11.3%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global 3D cell culture market size is expected to reach USD 3.2 billion by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 11.3%, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. A rise in the adoption of in-vivo models for a better understanding of cell behavior is anticipated to fuel market growth.

Key suggestions from the report:

The scaffold based techniques segment accounted for a major share in 2019 and is projected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period

Rising demand for three-dimensional cellular model-based research coupled with an increased incidence of chronic diseases is anticipated to propel market growth

Hydrogels are the most commonly used scaffold-based methods. Therefore, the hydrogels segment occupied a major share of the scaffold-based technologies in 2019

Enzymatically triggered peptide hydrogels for three-dimensional cell encapsulation and culture are expected to drive R&D in this segment

The hanging drop microplates segment occupied a major share of the scaffold-free technologies used in these culture techniques

This is because hanging drop microplates do not interfere with cell polarity and thus enable efficient cell growth in in vivo conditions

Cancer was estimated to be the major application segment in 2019 and is expected to remain so throughout the forecast period

Ongoing research to harness the potential of spheroid models for the development of new anticancer therapies is anticipated to drive R&D in the segment

Adoption of three-dimensional cellular models for studying cancer biology in preclinical screening and testing as a result of the availability of customized microenvironments is expected to increase in the coming years

Biotechnology and pharmaceutical organizations accounted for the largest share owing to a rise in the adoption of these culture techniques in drug discovery and tissue engineering

Lucrative opportunities offered by emerging nations has attracted investments from global firms in the region, thus driving the 3D cell culture market in Asia Pacific region at the fastest growth rate throughout the forecast period

region at the fastest growth rate throughout the forecast period Merck KGaA; Global Cell Solutions, Inc.; Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.; Corning, Inc.; PromoCell GmbH; Greiner Bio One International GmbH; 3D Biomatrix; 3D Biotek LLC; Lonza; Avantor Performance Materials, LLC; Tecan Trading AG; and InSphero are key players operating in this market

These participants are engaged in new product development and strategic alliances to maintain the market share.

Read 126 page research report with ToC on "3D Cell Culture Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Technology (Scaffold Based, Scaffold Free, Bioreactors), By Application (Cancer, Drug Development), By End Use, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/3d-cell-culture-market/

Expected emergence of 3D optimized kits, protocols, and assays and evolution of different assay techniques are anticipated to provide growth avenues to this market in the coming years. Since, 3D cultures closely mimic a typical organ microarchitecture and morphology, resembling the in-vivo model, there are substantial efforts taken towards developing in-vitro 3D cellular models.

A rise in demand for organ transplantation and tissue engineering for the treatment of chronic diseases is expected to drive research, impelling market growth through to 2027. Moreover, the advent of new technologies such as the lab-on-a-chip technique, based on the principle of microfabricated tissue component culturing, is anticipated to drive the market.

Grand View Research has segmented the global 3D cell culture market on the basis of technology, application, end use, and region:

3D Cell Culture Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Scaffold Based



Hydrogels



Polymeric Scaffolds



Micro-patterned Surface Microplates



Nanofiber Based Scaffolds



Scaffold Free



Hanging Drop Microplates



Spheroid Microplates with ULA coating



Microfluidic 3D Cell Culture



Magnetic Levitations & 3D Bioprinting



Bioreactors

3D Cell Culture Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Cancer



Tissue Engineering & Immunohistochemistry



Drug Development



Stem Cell Research



Others

3D Cell Culture End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Industries



Research Laboratories and Institutes



Hospitals and Diagnostic Centers



Others

3D Cell Culture Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



Germany





U.K.



Asia Pacific



China





Japan



Latin America



Brazil





MEA





South Africa

Find more research reports on Biotechnology Industry, by Grand View Research:

Next Generation Sequencing Market – Numerous advantages offered by high throughput sequencing over other genetic technologies such as sanger-seq and microarray is one of the key driving forces of the market for Next Generation Sequencing (NGS).

Numerous advantages offered by high throughput sequencing over other genetic technologies such as sanger-seq and microarray is one of the key driving forces of the market for Next Generation Sequencing (NGS). Biomaterials Market – Biocompatibility, low toxicity, and renewable nature of polymeric biomaterials make them potent drug delivery agents in controlled and targeted drug delivery, thus providing lucrative opportunities for the biomaterials market growth.

Biocompatibility, low toxicity, and renewable nature of polymeric biomaterials make them potent drug delivery agents in controlled and targeted drug delivery, thus providing lucrative opportunities for the biomaterials market growth. Genomics Market – Significant changes in disease management processes along with advancements in genomics and personalized medicine are expected to propel the genomics market.

Gain access to Grand View Compass, our BI enabled intuitive market research database of 10,000+ reports

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: +1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.