3D Cloud Launches 3D Cloud Network for Furniture Retailers and Manufacturers

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 3D Cloud, the leader in 3D digital asset management and 3D product visualization for furniture and home improvement, is excited to announce the rollout of the 3D Cloud Network to home furnishings and building product manufacturers and retailers. This powerful platform allows manufacturers to publish 3D products across multiple retailers' 3D applications, including 360-degree spins, WebAR, 3D product configurators, product imagery, lifestyle imagery, and 3D room planners. As retailer demand for high-quality 3D models and product imagery grows, the 3D Cloud Network offers manufacturers an efficient way to syndicate their 3D products directly to live retail experiences, transforming how the industry handles 3D content distribution.

With the 3D Cloud Network, manufacturers can upload or order 3D content once and make it available to all their retail partners immediately —no more endless, repetitive administrative work. Close the gaps. Discover simplified 3D content sharing for retailers and manufacturers. It's easy for retailers to sort by manufacturer and product type to find and subscribe to the products they are merchandising.

3D Cloud Network simplifies 3D content distribution and eliminates the friction of getting up-to-date 3D models to retailers that align with merchandising calendars. With millions of product views per month, the 3D Cloud Network is already helping thousands of home furnishing retailers and dealers deploy 3D products from brands they carry. Long-time 3D Cloud manufacturer partners like Ashley and La-Z-Boy use the platform as well as more recently announced partnerships including Flexsteel, Dorel Home, and Best Home Furnishings.

Here's how it works: Manufacturers upload 3D models to 3D Cloud or order content through the platform. Retailers can then search for specific brands, SKUs, or product families. Retailers subscribe to the products they are buying and the subscribed products are deployed into rich, interactive shopping experiences like 3D room planners and WebAR. This gives retailers easy access to ready-to-use 3D assets, allowing them to offer more immersive shopping experiences, while manufacturers gain visibility into how their 3D products perform across retailers.

"Everyone benefits from engaging 3D customer experiences but the cost and complexity of creating and sharing 3D content has been a major hurdle for manufacturers and retailers alike," said Beck Besecker, CEO and Co-Founder of 3D Cloud. "We've worked for years to reduce costs and improve efficiency in 3D content creation and sharing, and now with the 3D Cloud Network, we've made it easy for manufacturers to share 3D products with multiple retailers and get the most out of their 3D content investment."

"It's a win for everyone," Besecker added. "With the 3D Cloud Network, retailers can easily access high-quality 3D content, enabling manufacturers to better support their retail partners and showcase their products to more shoppers. Most importantly, it enhances the overall shopping experience for customers."

3D Cloud Network Benefits for Manufacturers and Retailers

Manufacturers who invest in 3D technology are leading the way in innovation. By joining the 3D Cloud Network, they can:

Syndicate 3D content to top retailers.





Maximize ROI on their 3D investments.





Provide retailers with ready-to-use 3D assets that drive conversions.

Retailers benefit by gaining access to a wide variety of high-quality 3D assets, which improves the overall customer experience.

Join the Network



The 3D Cloud Network is now open to manufacturers looking to syndicate their 3D assets to retailers. For more information or to join, contact 3D Cloud today or visit 3Dcloud.com/network.

About 3D Cloud

3D Cloud is the 3D digital asset management platform for 3D product visualization, 3D product configurators, and 3D room planning and the global leader in 3D e-commerce for furniture, kitchen, bath, outdoor, office furniture, closets, and storage. The 3D Cloud 3D digital asset management platform is a B2B SaaS that allows retailers and brands to build endless applications from a single 3D product catalog. With 3D Cloud, 3D content is created, managed, and published to all 3D applications from a single source of truth for consistency across every touchpoint in the customer journey. Applications that run on 3D Cloud include 3D Cloud Product Configurators, 3D Cloud Sectional Configurator, 3D Cloud Room Planner with Design from Photo, 3D Cloud Kitchen Designer, 3D Cloud Virtual Reality, 3D Cloud 360 Product Spins, 3D Cloud Product Renders, and 3D Cloud WebAR Augmented Reality. 3D Cloud has offices in Miamisburg, Ohio; St. Petersburg, Florida; and London, England. Clients include a major U.S.-based home improvement retailer, MillerKnoll, Herman Miller, Kingfisher plc, Bob's Discount Furniture, Macy's, Ashley, HNI Corporation, La-Z-Boy, Joybird, and John Lewis and Partners. The company is backed by Dan Gilbert and Arnie Bellini. For more information, visit 3Dcloud.com.

