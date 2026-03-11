New 3D Cloud Study Shows Major Productivity Gains for Office Furniture Manufacturers

Independent research finds visualization has become standard for the contract furniture industry; 3D Cloud is delivering measurable gains in productivity, cost efficiency, and operational simplification.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- 3D Cloud, the leading 3D digital asset management platform for product visualization and configuration, today released a new Business Impact Study showing significant productivity, cost, and sales benefits for office furniture manufacturers using its platform.

Manufacturers using 3D Cloud reported increased productivity, improved cost efficiency through in-house rendering, operational simplification with a single platform, and dramatic sales enablement results from introducing 3D visualization earlier in the buying journey.

The independent study, conducted by market research firm Provoke Insights, found that manufacturers using 3D Cloud increased visualization output by more than 50 percent without adding staff, reduced rendering costs, and improved sales efficiency by enabling earlier product visualization during the buying process.

The report examines how manufacturers managing highly configurable product portfolios are shifting away from fragmented visualization workflows toward centralized, rules-based 3D configuration platforms that scale with demand and across brands.

"Manufacturers are facing increasing pressure to support more product configurations, faster buying decisions, and higher digital engagement without increasing operating costs," said Beck Besecker, CEO and Co-Founder of 3D Cloud. "This study shows how companies are using 3D Cloud to scale visualization output, simplify operations, and support more efficient sales processes."

The research identified four primary areas of business impact for manufacturers using 3D Cloud:

Productivity Gains: Manufacturers reported increasing visualization output by more than 50 percent without adding staff, allowing teams to support more dealers, projects, and product configurations using existing resources.

Manufacturers reported increasing visualization output by more than 50 percent without adding staff, allowing teams to support more dealers, projects, and product configurations using existing resources. Cost Efficiency: By bringing rendering workflows in-house and reducing reliance on external CGI vendors, organizations reported approximately $400,000 in annual savings and reduced the cost per rendered image by 80–90 percent.

By bringing rendering workflows in-house and reducing reliance on external CGI vendors, organizations reported approximately $400,000 in annual savings and reduced the cost per rendered image by 80–90 percent. Operational Simplification: Companies consolidated multiple visualization tools and vendor relationships into a single platform, reducing internal complexity while improving consistency across workflows and channels.

Companies consolidated multiple visualization tools and vendor relationships into a single platform, reducing internal complexity while improving consistency across workflows and channels. Sales Enablement: 3D configuration tools allow for visualization earlier in the buying journey, so customers and dealers can explore product options during evaluation rather than late-stage specification. Manufacturers reported 50–55 percent time savings in dealer sales visualization workflows and increased early-stage engagement.

The study also found that integrated visualization tools drove significant engagement, with some manufacturers reporting up to 20 percent of website traffic interacting with visualization tools and thousands of monthly image downloads and bill-of-materials requests from dealers and customers.

As product complexity grows and digital buying expectations increase, the study indicates that real-time product visualization is no longer a competitive differentiator, but a foundational capability required to sell highly configurable products.

Interviewed manufacturers reported that 3D configuration reduces manual specification effort, accelerates design cycles, and supports buyers to make more informed decisions earlier in the sales process. Over time, these improvements compound across productivity, cost efficiency, and sales outcomes.

Join Melissa Conforto, Director of Research and Strategy for Provoke Insights, and Bryan Wilson, Head of Home and Office for 3D Cloud, for a lively discussion of the research in a pre-recorded webinar on April 27th at 12:00 pm ET. Register here.

Download the complete report here: 3D Cloud Business Impact Study for Office and Contract Furniture Manufacturers

About the Study

3D Cloud commissioned Provoke Insights, an independent market research firm, to conduct primary interviews with decision-makers and users at leading office furniture manufacturers, including MillerKnoll, Kimball International, Fellowes Brands, and HNI. The research included four in-depth interviews conducted between December 15, 2025, and January 7, 2026. Findings reflect reported experiences and conservative interpretations of results from organizations actively using 3D Cloud. Results may vary by organization.

About 3D Cloud

3D Cloud is the 3D digital asset management platform for 3D product visualization, including 3D product configurators, and the global leader in 3D e-commerce for furniture, kitchen, bath, outdoor, office furniture, closets, and storage. The 3D Cloud 3D digital asset management platform is a B2B SaaS that allows retailers and brands to build endless applications from a single 3D product catalog. With 3D Cloud, 3D content is created, managed, and published to all 3D applications from a single source of truth for consistency across every touchpoint in the customer journey. Applications that run on 3D Cloud include 3D Cloud Product Configurators, 3D Cloud Sectional Configurator, 3D Cloud Room Planner with Design from Photo, 3D Cloud Kitchen Designer, 3D Cloud Deck Designer, 3D Cloud Virtual Reality, 3D Cloud 360 Product Spins, 3D Cloud Instant Renders, and 3D Cloud WebAR Augmented Reality. 3D Cloud has offices in Miamisburg, Ohio; St. Petersburg, Florida; and London, England. Clients include a major U.S.-based home improvement retailer, Kingfisher plc, Bob's Discount Furniture, Macy's, Ashley, HNI Corporation, La-Z-Boy, Joybird, and John Lewis & Partners. The company is backed by Dan Gilbert and Arnie Bellini. For more information, visit 3Dcloud.com.

SOURCE 3D Cloud