3D Corporate Solutions Announces the Acquisition of All American Pet Proteins

STAMFORD, Conn., June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 3D Corporate Solutions, a leading manufacturer of specialty proteins and fats used in premium pet food, has acquired Colorado-based specialty protein manufacturer All American Pet Proteins ("AAPP"). AAPP is a leading manufacturer of fresh and frozen proteins such as beef, lamb, bison, and buffalo serving premium pet food brands in North America. The combined company is set to offer a full range of proteins and processing capabilities.

"John and Craig (co-founders of AAPP) have built an impressive business and the acquisition is very complementary to the products and capabilities we currently offer" said Scott Clawson, CEO of 3D. "We are excited to partner with the AAPP team to grow the combined business".

"We are excited for this next chapter in AAPP's growth and believe 3D will be a great partner to continue to serve our customers" said John Landers, co-founder of AAPP. "We look forward to building on our long term success as a part of 3D" said Craig Broughton, co-founder of AAPP.

AAPP was founded in 2014 by John Landers and Craig Broughton. The business operates a fresh and frozen protein processing facility in Greeley, Colorado. The Company offers a range of value-added and customized solutions to customers with deep expertise in supply chains and value-added manufacturing.

3D is a leading manufacturer of specialty proteins and fats to the premium pet food sector. The Company operates a network of six facilities in the U.S. that provide processed proteins and palatants to premium pet food brands and co-manufacturers. The Company is owned by management, its founders, and Olympus Partners.

About Olympus Partners

Olympus Partners is a private equity firm focused on providing equity capital for middle market management buyouts and for companies needing capital for expansion. Olympus manages funds in excess of $8.5 billion on behalf of corporate pension funds, endowment funds and state-sponsored retirement programs. Founded in 1988, Olympus is an active, long-term investor across a broad range of industries including business services, consumer products, healthcare services, financial services, industrial services and manufacturing.

