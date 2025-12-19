MEI Industrial Solutions Promotes Jim Bennett to Chief Strategy Officer

DALLAS, Dec. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MEI Industrial Solutions is pleased to announce as of Jan. 1, 2026, Jim Bennett is promoted to the position of Chief Strategy Officer.

As Chief Strategy Officer, Jim will design, communicate and execute MEI's long-term strategic direction, drive organization-wide innovation and growth and oversee the company's mergers and acquisitions efforts, while ensuring strong alignment across sales and operations.

Jim most recently served as Vice President of Growth and Enablement at MEI Industrial Solutions, where he led efforts to expand MEI's service offerings and strengthen its ability to deliver consistently at a national level by pairing local operating expertise with centralized strategy, systems and coordination. With a background spanning private equity, M&A and strategy consulting, including roles at Dorilton Capital and Deloitte Consulting, Jim brings more than a decade of experience helping public and private companies set strategic direction, execute organic and inorganic value-creation initiatives and drive transformational growth.

Jim holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Business, Finance from Miami University and an MBA from the University of Virginia's Darden School of Business. His extensive cross-industry experience in guiding organizations through growth and change, designing scalable business processes and driving measurable value creation makes him a strong addition to MEI's executive leadership team as the company continues to grow and scale.

ABOUT MEI INDUSTRIAL SOLUTIONS

MEI Industrial Solutions, formerly MEI Rigging & Crating, a portfolio company of Olympus Partners, is a leading provider of rigging, machinery moving, industrial storage, millwrighting, crating, and export packaging, and specialized transportation services across the nation. MEI has a growing team of over 1,700 employees in 25 operating locations across 20 states.

ABOUT OLYMPUS PARTNERS

Olympus Partners is a private equity firm focused on providing equity capital for middle market management buyouts and for growing companies. Olympus manages in excess of $12 billion mainly on behalf of corporate pension funds, endowment funds and state-sponsored retirement programs. Founded in 1988, Olympus is an active, long-term investor across a broad range of industries including business services, food services, consumer products, healthcare services, financial services, industrial services and manufacturing.

