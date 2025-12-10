Olympus Partners Announces Promotion

STAMFORD, Conn., Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Olympus Partners is pleased to announce that as of Jan. 1, 2026, Sam Greenberg is promoted to Partner. Sam joined Olympus in 2015 from Lazard & Co. He was promoted to Principal in 2022. He focuses on transactions in the industrial and healthcare markets. Sam is a graduate of the University of Michigan.

Olympus Partners is a private equity firm focused on providing equity capital for middle market management buyouts and for growing companies. Olympus manages in excess of $12 billion mainly on behalf of corporate pension funds, endowment funds and state-sponsored retirement programs. Founded in 1988, Olympus is an active, long-term investor across a broad range of industries including business services, food services, consumer products, healthcare services, financial services, industrial services and manufacturing.

