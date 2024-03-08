3D Printing High-Performance Plastics Market to Reach $520.0 Million by 2028: BCC Research

Global 3D printing of high-performance plastics is reshaping manufacturing across sectors like aerospace, automotive, medical, and oil & gas. Notably, PEEK and other HPPs are challenging traditional metals like aluminum and titanium, with PEEK poised to revolutionize medical applications by replacing metal implants in orthopedic and craniofacial surgeries.

BOSTON, March 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "According to the latest BCC Research study, the demand for Global 3D Printing High-Performance Plastics Market is estimated to increase from $163.6 million in 2022 to reach $520.0 million by 2028, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.4% from 2022 through 2028."

This comprehensive report focuses specifically on high-performance plastics within the expansive 3D printing industry, highlighting key materials such as polyamide, polyetherimide, polyetheretherketone, polyetherketoneketone, polyvinylidene difluoride, and polyphenylsulfone. The study conducts both qualitative and quantitative analyses, covering technologies like fused deposition modeling (FDM) and selective laser sintering (SLS), with a specific focus on end-users such as medical, transportation (automotive and aerospace), and others (oil, gas, and energy sectors). Regional insights spanning North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW) contribute to a nuanced understanding of local dynamics, competitors, and market trends. The forecasted revenue projections from 2022 to 2028 encompass each type, technology, end-user, and regional segment, offering a comprehensive outlook on the evolving landscape of the 3D printing high-performance plastics market.

The intersection of digitalization, robotics, and the growing demand for personalized, point-of-care medical solutions is fueling a surge in high-performance plastics (HPP) adoption in 3D printing. PEEK, a breakthrough material developed by Evonik, promises to revolutionize medical implants. In the automotive sector, 3D printing with HPPs is gaining traction as a cost-effective and environmentally sustainable alternative to traditional metals, providing lighter, faster, and more economical solutions. Notably, companies like Porsche are leveraging HPPs to craft lightweight components, even for highly stressed areas in large-sized car parts. Meanwhile, in aerospace, where weight considerations are paramount, engineers are turning to high-performance polymers like PEKK and PEI to create fuel-efficient, easily assembled aircraft with minimal maintenance requirements. These materials, currently employed on over 15,000 aircraft, showcase exceptional resilience to mechanical stress, high temperatures, and harsh chemicals, addressing the industry's pressing challenges.

Key Drivers of Global 3D Printing High-Performance Plastics Market

Proliferating Demand for Lightweight 3D Printing Materials Across Challenging Sectors: Increasingly, manufacturers and OEMs in aerospace & defense, transportation, oil & gas, and electrical & electronics are turning to 3D printing high-performance plastics (HPPs) for their unique advantages. These industries, with a need for lightweight, robust, durable, and temperature-resistant materials, find that 3D printing HPPs offer significant benefits over traditional metals and low-cost plastics. Embracing HPPs can lead to reduced product weight, lower fuel consumption, and minimized environmental impact.

Advantages of HPPs Over Metal Alternatives in 3D Printing: In the realm of 3D printing, HPPs present distinct advantages over metal alternatives in terms of cost-effectiveness, design flexibility, and performance. Not only do they minimize material wastage, processing time, and labor costs compared to metal fabrication methods, but they also enable the realization of intricate and customized designs that are challenging with metal. Furthermore, 3D printing HPPs often exhibit superior mechanical properties, including stiffness, strength, and fatigue resistance, outperforming certain metals.

Innovative HPP Product Development and Research Surge in the Global 3D Printing Landscape: The global 3D printing industry is experiencing a notable upswing in research and development endeavors, leading to the creation of advanced grades of HPPs tailored for diverse applications and industries. Some HPP grades are certified by regulatory bodies or adhere to industry standards, ensuring safety and quality compliance, especially in medical and aerospace applications. Additionally, certain HPPs are fortified with additives like glass and carbon fibers, augmenting their properties and expanding their potential applications.

Surge in HPP Demand from the Medical Sector: The medical sector emerges as a significant consumer of 3D printing HPPs, seeking high-quality, biocompatible, and sterilizable materials for varied applications. From medical devices to implants, surgical instruments, prosthetics, orthotics, and dental products, 3D printing HPPs offer advantages such as customization, accuracy, functionality, and a reduced risk of infection and rejection compared to traditional materials. Anticipated to grow due to factors like an aging population, increased prevalence of chronic diseases, and heightened awareness and adoption of 3D printing technologies, the demand for 3D printing HPPs in the medical sector is on the rise.

Report Synopsis

Report Metrics Details Base year considered 2022 Forecast Period considered 2023-2028 Base year market size $163.6 million Market Size Forecast $520.0 million Growth Rate CAGR of 21.4% for the forecast period of 2023-2028 Segment Covered Type, Technology, End-User, Region Regions covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the World (RoW) Key Market Drivers • Proliferation in Demand for Lightweight 3D Printing Materials from Challenging Industries • Advantage of HPPs Over Metal Alternatives in 3D Printing • Innovative HPP Product Development and Surge in Research and Development in the Global 3D Printing Industry • Rise in HPP Demand from Medical Sector Demand

Global 3D Printing High-Performance Plastics Market Segmentation:

Types Segmentation

Within the realm of 3D printing high-performance plastics (HPPs), the market is characterized by distinct categories of plastics renowned for their exceptional attributes, including high temperature resistance, superior strength, durability, and resistance to chemicals. This report meticulously categorizes HPPs into three types: Polyamide (PA), Polyetheretherketone and Polyetherketoneketone (PEEK & PEKK), and other variants encompassing Polyetherimide, Polyvinylidene Difluoride, and Polyphenylsulfone.

Technology Segmentation

The 3D printing of HPPs is facilitated through various technologies or methods, each contributing to the diverse landscape of the market. The report effectively segments the market based on two key technologies: Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) and Selective Laser Sintering (SLS). FDM involves the extrusion of molten plastic filament through a nozzle, depositing it layer by layer on a build platform. On the other hand, SLS leverages a laser beam to selectively fuse powdered plastic material on a build platform.

End-user Segmentation

The versatility of 3D printing HPPs finds applications across diverse industries or sectors, a facet highlighted through the report's segmentation based on end-users. Three pivotal end-user categories include Medical, where 3D printing HPPs contribute to the creation of medical devices, implants, surgical instruments, prosthetics, orthotics, and dental products. Transportation emerges as another critical end-user, utilizing 3D printing HPPs for crafting parts and components in aerospace, automotive, and rail applications. The "Others" category spans applications in oil, gas, energy, electrical, electronics, and construction sectors.

Region Segmentation

The global scope of the report extends to encompass various geographic regions, each contributing to the dynamic landscape of 3D printing HPPs. The market is regionally segmented into North America, covering the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; Asia-Pacific, encompassing China, Japan, India, South Korea, and other countries; Europe, which includes Germany, France, the U.K., Italy, and other nations; and Rest of the World, covering Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, and additional countries. This meticulous regional breakdown provides a comprehensive understanding of the market dynamics across different global locales.

This report on the Global 3D Printing High-Performance Plastics Market provides comprehensive insights and analysis, addressing the following key questions:

1. What is the projected market size and growth rate of the market?

The estimated market size of global 3D printing high-performance plastics market is $520.0 million by 2028, with a CAGR of 21.4%.

2. What are the key factors driving the growth of the market?

Proliferation in demand for lightweight 3D printing materials from challenging industries

Advantage of HPPs over metal alternatives in 3D printing

Innovative HPP product development and surge in research & development in the global 3D printing industry

Rise in HPP demand from medical sector demand

3. What segments are covered in the market?

The market is segmented based on type, technology, end-user, and region. Segmentation based on type includes PA, PEEK & PEKK, and others. Based on technology, the market is segmented within fused deposition modeling (FDM) or fused filament manufacturing (FFF) and selective laser sintering (SLS). Based on end-users, the study entails segmentation within medical, transportation (automotive & aerospace), and others (oil & gas & energy sector). Regional estimates and forecasts comprise North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW).

4. By end-user, which segment will dominate the market by the end of 2028?

The transportation segment will continue to dominate the market by the end of 2028.

5. Which region has the highest market share in the market?

North America holds the largest market share due to the extensive adoption of 3D printing in this region. Additionally, the U.S. and Canada have been among the early adopters of the technology. The U.S. has the largest installed base of 3D printers globally and remains at the forefront of innovation and development in the overall 3D printing sector.

Some of the Key Market Players Are:

3DXTECH

ARKEMA

EVONIK INDUSTRIES AG

LEHMANN&VOSS&CO.

SABIC

SOLVAY

STRATASYS LTD.

VICTREX PLC

VEXMA TECHNOLOGIES PVT. LTD.

