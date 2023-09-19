3D Printing Medical Devices Market to grow by USD 3.96 billion from 2022-2027, North America to account for 39% of market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The 3D printing medical devices market size is expected to grow by USD 3.96 billion from 2022 to 2027. In addition, the momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of almost 18.81% during the forecast period, according to Technavio Research. The market is segmented by Application (Orthopedic and spinal, Dental, Hearing aids, and Others), End-user (Hospitals and clinics, Academic institutes, Pharma and biotech companies, and Others), and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)). North America will contribute 39% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. Factors like better healthcare infrastructure, increased adoption of 3D printing medical devices in healthcare facilities, and the presence of prominent market players in the region drive the regional 3D printing medical devices market. There is an increasing promotion of several professional societies in this region supporting the use of 3D printing technologies for medical applications. For instance, the Society for Manufacturing Engineers has a dedicated medical 3D printing workgroup. Hence, such factors drive the growth of the 3D printing medical devices market during the forecast period. This report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Read FREE PDF Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global 3D Printing Medical Devices Market 2023-2027

Company Profile:

3D Systems Corp., Anatomics Pty Ltd., Autodesk Inc., Biomerics LLC, Boston Scientific Corp., Desktop Metal Inc., EOS GmbH, Formlabs Inc., General Electric Co., Groupe Gorge, INTAMSYS TECHNOLOGY CO. LTD., MATERIALISE NV, Mecuris GmbH, Medtronic Plc, Organovo Holdings Inc., Qualtech Consulting Corp., Renishaw Plc, Schultheiss GmbH, SLM Solutions Group AG, Stratasys Ltd.

3D Systems Corp: The company offers 3D printing medical devices such as ProJet 360, ProJet 460 Plus, ProJet 5500X, and ProJet 3500 HDMax.

3D Printing Medical Devices Market: Segmentation Analysis

By Segment - The orthopedic and spinal segment is significant during the forecast period. This segment enables the manufacturing of lattice structures that significantly enhance the healing process following the implant in the body. Furthermore, the key material which is used for the production of 3D-printed orthopedic implants is titanium.

3D Printing Medical Devices Market: Driver & Trend:

Increased demand for personalized or customized medical devices

Increasing adoption of 3D printing technology by medical professionals

Rising cost efficiency and enhanced productivity

The rising cost efficiency and enhanced productivity drive the 3D printing medical devices market. Cost efficiency, productivity, and capabilities are some of the main advantages of 3D printing over traditional manufacturing processes. This printing technology offers increased design flexibility and potential improvements in function and is cost-efficient as it wastes less raw materials and may minimize processing costs as it avoids waste and extraction costs. It enables the generation of customized implants or prosthetics by leveraging this technology. This includes those which are utilized for spinal, dental, or craniofacial disorders in a cost-effective manner. Hence, such factors drive the 3D printing medical devices market during the forecast period.

Strategic alliances among market vendors are a key trend in the 3D printing medical devices market.

