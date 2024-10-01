3M introduces WorkTunes Connect + Solar Hearing Protector, a first-of-its-kind continuous solar charging headset for consumers

"At 3M we are committed to developing solutions that not only improve and meet safety standards but reimagine how personal safety is experienced," said Jonathan Pieronek, global portfolio director, 3M Consumer Health and Safety. "Today's consumer demands more – modern design, high-quality sound and effective protection – and they deserve a product that meets these needs. We are proud to deliver on that with 3M WorkTunes Connect + Solar Hearing Protector, giving consumers reliable, long-lasting hearing protection on the jobsite and off."

"Backed by 15 years of R&D, Powerfoyle is engineered with the user in mind, offering seamless charging from any light source. Its ability to charge efficiently from any light source eliminates charging anxiety, giving users peace of mind with virtually unlimited power. The launch of the world's first self-powered consumer hearing protector marks a new chapter in Exeger's collaboration with 3M, combining cutting-edge innovation with practical solutions. As we continue to expand our product lineup, this partnership is set to redefine the smart worker segment, driving sustainable progress in safety, productivity, and worker well-being", continues Giovanni Fili, founder and chief executive officer of Exeger.

Noise Induced Hearing Loss (NIHL) is almost entirely preventable by avoiding or reducing hazardous noise. 3M WorkTunes Connect + Solar Hearing Protector is equipped with a Noise Reduction Rating (NRR) of 26 dB offering substantial noise reduction to help lower the risk of hearing loss. The headset's Powerfoyle solar cell technology charges the built-in lithium-ion rechargeable battery using both indoor and outdoor light, making it the first available consumer hearing protector to provide continuous charging in various lighting conditions to help ensure long-lasting power.

"3M's innovative hearing protector technology offers consumers an upgrade to its previous models with improved sound quality, higher noise reduction and longer-lasting battery life within a lightweight, low-profile hearing protector," said Jason Lunn, application engineering advanced specialist, 3M. "Prolonged exposure to noise over 85 dB can be detrimental to our hearing but for many this is a reality of their day to day. To help combat this issue, we wanted to give consumers a solution that not only helps reduce hazardous noise but is also comfortable to wear and can stream music throughout the day. We wanted to develop a product that consumers will want to wear so they don't have to sacrifice personal safety for what they love to do."

Whether a DIYer, hobbyist or pro on the jobsite, the new 3M WorkTunes Connect + Solar Hearing Protector provides enhancements for entertainment and communication while helping keep hazardous noises at bay. With a built-in microphone, you can quickly and easily make and take phone calls without removing your headset. Intelligent background-noise reduction provides enhanced call clarity, even in loud environments. The conformable ear cushions and water and sweat-resistant features offer comfort and durability for everyday wear.

3M WorkTunes Connect + Solar Hearing Protector headset is available for purchase on Amazon.com and retails for $169.99.

To learn more about how 3M supports hearing protection, visit 3M.com/worktunes.

About 3M

3M (NYSE: MMM) believes science helps create a brighter world for everyone. By unlocking the power of people, ideas and science to reimagine what's possible, our global team uniquely addresses the opportunities and challenges of our customers, communities, and planet. Learn how we're working to improve lives and make what's next at 3M.com/news .

SOURCE 3M Company