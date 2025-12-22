3M to showcase industry-advancing solutions, new AI-powered innovation tool at CES 2026

The company's booth will highlight tools and technologies that power sharper displays, lighter cars, and more reliable data centers

ST. PAUL, Minn., Dec. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- 3M (NYSE: MMM) innovates critical solutions for the world's leading companies and at CES 2026 it will showcase the latest technologies for the interconnected industries of consumer electronics, automotive, advanced manufacturing, and data center. The company will also debut an artificial intelligence (AI)-powered tool to accelerate customer innovation, powering businesses to experiment, simulate and create with 3M materials like never before.

"3M is reigniting our innovation engine and focusing research and development on high-impact markets as we increase introduction of new products," said William Brown, 3M Chairman and CEO. "At CES, we'll highlight how 3M is merging the capabilities of AI with our deep technological and manufacturing expertise to further accelerate the innovation process, solve engineering challenges, and deliver smarter, more resilient products."

From batteries and display films to advanced manufacturing and thermal management, CES attendees will see how 3M solutions keep the world moving, computing, and connecting—ultimately turning bold ideas into reality at scale.

3M's industry solutions on display at CES

Consumer Electronics

3M materials help create devices that are more capable, functional, and efficient to assemble, repair and recycle, allowing customers to design without limits



3M solutions provide asset protection, helping designs hold up against dirt, dust, moisture, heat, EMI, and mechanical stress

Automotive

3M solutions for bonding and head-up, driver, and passenger displays are helping to create the immersive and integrated interiors of the future



From thermal management and lightweighting materials to battery and safety solutions, 3M is advancing the next generation of vehicles with efficient power and high performance

Advanced Manufacturing

From upfront monitoring of material mixtures to custom adhesive extrusion, 3M solutions deliver production line efficiency and agility



3M's diverse portfolio of personal protection equipment helps companies improve worker health and safety

Data Centers

3M's cable preparation and performance monitoring solutions drive faster, more efficient builds by reducing installation time and strengthening energy pathways



From sensors that provide real-time data on electrical grid performance to high-speed copper and expanded beam optics that reliably power high-speed data transfer, 3M technologies offer critical support for next-generation computing

On the Mobility Stage: how virtual materials are transforming automotive innovation

The growing convergence of automotive with consumer electronics, software, and advanced manufacturing is redefining industry collaboration models and the innovation process. To discover how virtual materials and virtual testing are compressing development cycles, expanding design choice, and de–risking product launches, join 3M, Audi AG, and Synopsys for an insightful panel discussion on the CES Mobility Stage:

What: "Accelerating Product Development with Virtual Materials and Simulation"

"Accelerating Product Development with Virtual Materials and Simulation" Who: Drita Roggenbuck, president, transportation and energy vertical, 3M Geoffrey Bouquot, chief technology officer, Audi AG Judy Curran, senior chief technologist, automotive, Synopsys

When: Wednesday, Jan. 7 from 1:30-2:00pm PST

Wednesday, Jan. 7 from 1:30-2:00pm PST Where: Mobility Stage, West Hall, Las Vegas Convention Center

In the North Hall: redefining the factory of the future

In a panel conversation hosted by the National Association of Manufacturers (NAM) and the Manufacturing Leadership Council (MLC), global leaders from 3M, EY, and EMD Electronics will discuss how their companies are transforming production, innovation, and supply chains in response to the convergence of consumer technology and advanced manufacturing. Together, they will illustrate how data, AI, manufacturing 4.0 technologies, and consumer expectations are reshaping factories of the future.

What: " Beyond AI: The Technologies Powering the Future of Manufacturing"

Beyond AI: The Technologies Powering the Future of Manufacturing" Who: Adam Cooper, principal, EY Jeff Puma, content director, National Association of Manufacturers Jon Van Wyck, executive vice president and chief strategy officer, interim president of enterprise operations, 3M Michelangelo Canzoneri, global head of group smart manufacturing, EMD Electronics

When: Wednesday, Jan. 7 from 2:45-3:15pm PST

Wednesday, Jan. 7 from 2:45-3:15pm PST Where: N261, North Hall Level 2, Las Vegas Convention Center

Visit 3M and discover the solutions driving industries forward

Booth #8505, North Hall, Las Vegas Convention Center

To learn more or to schedule a meeting at CES, please email [email protected]

About 3M

3M (NYSE: MMM) is focused on transforming industries around the world by applying science and creating innovative, customer-focused solutions. Our multi-disciplinary team is working to solve tough customer problems by leveraging diverse technology platforms, differentiated capabilities, global footprint, and operational excellence. Discover how 3M is shaping the future at 3M.com/news.

