The newly-opened boutique hotel leverages Stayntouch's easy integrations and mobile check-in to streamline operations, earn revenue, and delight guests

BETHESDA, Md., June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stayntouch , a global leader in cloud hotel property management systems (PMS) and guest-centric technology, partnered with Michigan-based 3one3 Boutique Hotel to implement its cloud-native Stayntouch PMS and Guest Kiosk solutions.

3one3 Boutique Hotel Streamlines Operations and Delivers Contactless Guest Experience with Stayntouch PMS

Located in the historic 120-year-old former Odd Fellows Temple building, the fully renovated 3one3 Boutique Hotel delivers spacious accommodations, carefully curated amenities, and sleek modern decor to the heart of Alma, MI. 3one3 chose Stayntouch because of its industry-leading easy-to-use PMS interface, its seamless integrations and its ability to deliver a fully contactless guest experience while also maximizing the productivity of staff members.

"Stayntouch's ability to provide a fully contactless guest journey was one of its biggest selling points, both in terms of delivering a sleek and streamlined guest experience, and its ability to help us run our hotel with a smaller staff footprint," said Ryan Smith, owner at 3on3 Boutique Hotel and Gemini Capital Management. "Guests have commented specifically on how easy the mobile check-in system is to use, and the system allows us to send offers for upgrades, amenities or monetized early check-in or late checkout directly to their phones. Integrating third-party platforms with Stayntouch has also been a breeze, allowing us to further streamline check-in and personalize the guest stay".

Michael Heflin, Chief Revenue Officer at Stayntouch, replied, "3one3 fully embodies the impact that an easy and mobile check-in experience can have for both front desk operations and the guest journey at large. We're also excited to see that 3one3 is fully leveraging our easy and simplified open-APIs to effectively build a tech stack that allows them to deliver their ideal guest journey."

About 3on3 Boutique Hotel

The 3one3 Boutique Hotel's accommodations are thoughtfully designed with varied layouts—featuring custom designs and well-appointed rooms inspired by the history of our 125-year-old building and offering the best accommodations in downtown Alma.

About Stayntouch

Stayntouch provides a cloud-native, guest-centric, and fully mobile hotel property management system (PMS) and over 1100+ integrations, enabling hotels to raise service levels, drive revenues, reduce costs, and ultimately captivate their guests. Backed by a team of professionals with deep roots in the hospitality industry, Stayntouch is a trusted partner to many forward-thinking hotels and resorts, including the TWA Hotel, First Hotels, Conscious Hotels, Margaritaville, Valencia Hotel Group, and Modus Hotels. Stayntouch is also a preferred PMS partner to some of the leading independent hotel collections around the world including; Design Hotels, an Independent Marriott Brand, and Curator Hotel & Resort Collection. Visit Stayntouch at www.stayntouch.com .

SOURCE Stayntouch