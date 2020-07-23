3Pillar Global Announces Partnership with NS8

FAIRFAX, Va., July 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 3Pillar Global ("3Pillar"), a leading developer of innovative digital products, today announced the launch of a new partnership with NS8, one of the country's fastest growing fraud prevention platforms.

"NS8 is at a crucial moment in their evolution, and we're excited to work alongside them as we continue to develop and deepen our work in the cybersecurity industry here at 3Pillar," said David DeWolf, CEO of 3Pillar Global. "Rapid growth over the last year at NS8 has set the stage for innovation, and we look forward to helping their team refine their product development mindset and processes to drive sustained growth."

"We're thrilled to partner with the team at NS8 to help them achieve their digital growth goals," said Kim Mirazimi, vice president of 3Pillar's Technology portfolio. "They've already seen tremendous success through their innovative security offerings, and our team's expertise in scaling quickly will only accelerate their evolution as a leading fraud prevention platform."

Led by CEO Adam Rogas and President Tiffany Kleemann, NS8 is leveraging its recent $123 million in new venture funding – the largest ever venture funding round for a Nevada-headquartered company, according to Pitchbook – to partner with 3Pillar Global in fueling accelerated product development and expanded global reach. 3Pillar's product consulting and management leaders will counsel, coach and train NS8's teams on tools and data-driven processes to enable rapid scaling and growth.

"I saw 3Pillar's 'Product Mindset' in action during my time leading Distil Networks, and I am delighted to partner with them again to support a new era of growth and product development at NS8," said Kleemann. "As businesses increasingly move online to engage consumers, the need for robust fraud protection is only growing, and with 3Pillar's support NS8 will be equipped to answer that demand."

For more information on 3Pillar Global and their work building software products for digitally-transforming businesses, visit www.3pillarglobal.com.

About 3Pillar Global

3Pillar Global builds breakthrough software products that power digital businesses. 3Pillar is an innovative product development partner whose solutions drive rapid revenue, market share, and customer growth for industry leaders like CARFAX, Fortune, and PBS. Leveraging a lean and agile approach, 3Pillar delivers value-generating, digital solutions with specialized product strategy and management, user experience design, as well as software and data engineering expertise across mobile, cloud, and disruptive technologies. Visit www.3pillarglobal.com for more information and career opportunities. To learn more about the Product Mindset, visit www.productmindset.com and pick up a copy of "The Product Mindset: Succeed in the Digital Economy by Changing the Way Your Organization Thinks," by 3Pillar CEO David DeWolf and VP of Product Strategy & Design Jessica Hall.

About NS8

NS8 is a comprehensive fraud prevention platform that combines behavioral analytics, real-time scoring, and global monitoring to help online businesses minimize risk. Its patented scoring technology provides actionable data about the type, quality, and trustworthiness of transactions, which businesses leverage to automate fraud management workflows to suit their individual needs. NS8 is headquartered in Las Vegas, with regional offices located in San Francisco, San Ramon, Miami, Amsterdam, Singapore, and Melbourne. www.ns8.com

SOURCE 3Pillar Global

Related Links

http://www.3pillarglobal.com

