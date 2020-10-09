3Pillar Global CEO David DeWolf Named Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2020 Mid-Atlantic Award Winner

FAIRFAX, Va., Oct. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 3Pillar Global, a leading developer of innovative digital products, today announced that founder and CEO David DeWolf was named a winner of the Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2020 Mid-Atlantic Award, presented by Ernst & Young LLP (EY US).

One of the preeminent competitive awards for entrepreneurs and leaders of high-growth companies, the award recognizes those entrepreneurial leaders who are excelling in overcoming adversity; financial performance; societal impact and commitment to building a values-based company; innovation; and talent management. DeWolf was selected from more than 30 regional finalists by an independent panel of judges. The award was announced through the program's first-ever virtual awards gala, hosted by Deborah Norville, anchor of Inside Edition, on October 8.

"I've always endeavored to make 3Pillar a company that is not only the best of the best professionally but also a business that recognizes and invests in our people and community," said DeWolf. "It's an honor to join this community of fellow business leaders working to build values-focused organizations."

Other winners of the Entrepreneur of Year 2020 Mid-Atlantic Award include:

HUNGRY Marketplace | Jeff Grass , Shy Pahlevani

, Shy Pahlevani iLearningEngines | Harish Chidambaran

Intelligent Waves | Jared Shepard

JMA Solutions | Jan Adams

Pie Insurance | John Swigart

REQ | Tripp Donnelly

Somatus | Ikenna Okezie , M.D.

, M.D. VIVA Creative | Lorne Greene , Emily Greene

, ZeroFOX | James Foster

Since 1986, EY US has honored entrepreneurs whose ingenuity, spirit of innovation and tenacity have driven their companies' success, transformed their industries and made a positive impact on their communities. DeWolf will go on to become a lifetime member of the esteemed multi-industry community of award winners, with exclusive, ongoing access to the experience, insight and wisdom of fellow alumni and other ecosystem members in over 60 countries — all supported by vast EY resources.

The Entrepreneur Of The Year program has previously honored the inspirational leadership of entrepreneurs such as Kendra Scott of Kendra Scott LLC, Howard Schultz of Starbucks Corporation, Reid Hoffman and Jeff Weiner of LinkedIn, Pierre Omidyar of eBay, Inc. and many other distinguished business leaders.

As a Mid-Atlantic regional award winner, DeWolf is now eligible for consideration for the Entrepreneur Of The Year 2020 National Awards. Award winners in several national categories, as well as the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Overall Award winner, will be announced Thursday, November 19, during a virtual awards gala. The awards are the culminating event of this year's virtual Strategic Growth Forum®, the nation's most prestigious gathering of high-growth, market-leading companies. The Entrepreneur Of The Year National Overall Award winner will then move on to compete for the EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year™ Award in June 2021.

About 3Pillar Global

3Pillar Global builds breakthrough software products that power digital businesses. 3Pillar is an innovative product development partner whose solutions drive rapid revenue, market share, and customer growth for industry leaders like CARFAX, Fortune, and PBS. Leveraging a lean and agile approach, 3Pillar delivers value-generating, digital solutions with specialized product strategy and management, user experience design, as well as software and data engineering expertise across mobile, cloud, and disruptive technologies. Visit www.3pillarglobal.com for more information and career opportunities. To learn more about the Product Mindset, visit www.productmindset.com and pick up a copy of "The Product Mindset: Succeed in the Digital Economy by Changing the Way Your Organization Thinks," by 3Pillar CEO David DeWolf.

SOURCE 3Pillar Global

Related Links

http://www.3pillarglobal.com

