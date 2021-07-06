3Pillar Global Enhances European Presence With New Moldova Development Center

FAIRFAX, Va., July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 3Pillar Global, a leading developer of innovative digital products, today announced its continued expansion in Europe with the opening of a new development center in the Republic of Moldova.

"3Pillar continues to grow at a rapid rate, and building up our delivery teams is essential to supporting that growth and better serving the impressive clients we partner with," said Jamie Whitacre, Senior Vice President of Talent at 3Pillar Global. "We're excited to welcome new team members in our Moldova office and expand our talent pool to better support our clients in digitally transforming their businesses."

The addition of a new European delivery center in Moldova expands 3Pillar's footprint in the region and further builds on 3Pillar's recent acquisitions. In 2020, the firm acquired Costa Rica-based software development firm Isthmus Software and added a delivery center in Mexico through the acquisition of Arizona-based Tiempo Development. Most recently, 3Pillar acquired SDE Software Solutions, which added new team members in delivery centers in the Czech Republic. The company's global workforce now exceeds 1,900 product developers and innovation strategists across 8 countries.

"Our teams in Romania and now Moldova are at the heart of the innovative work we do for our clients around the globe," said Diana Bocaneala, Senior Director - Talent Management and Delivery Center Lead for 3Pillar Romania. "The addition of this new office is proof that the values-based, team-oriented culture we build across 3Pillar's global organization is generating outstanding results and fueling exciting expansion. We're thrilled to enhance our global team with the top quality talent from Moldova."

3Pillar has been named to the Inc. 5000 list of fastest growing companies in the U.S. eight times, was a 2019 CODiE award winner for Outsourcing Firm of the Year, received the 2019 Global Digital Product Development Services Competitive Strategy Innovation and Leadership Award from Frost & Sullivan, and was recognized by research advisory firm Forrester three years running as a leading digital experience provider and custom software development firm. 3Pillar is also a three-time winner of the Washington Post's Top Workplaces award and has been honored as Great Place to Work Certified in India for four consecutive years by the Great Place to Work Institute, and in 2020, 3PIllar founder and CEO David DeWolf was named a winner of the Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2020 Mid-Atlantic Award, presented by Ernst & Young LLP (EY US).

3Pillar Global is currently hiring local talent to join the Moldova delivery center. Visit www.3pillarglobal.com/career-opportunities to apply for these opportunities, and for more information on 3Pillar Global and their work building software products for digitally-transforming businesses, visit www.3pillarglobal.com .

About 3Pillar Global

3Pillar Global builds breakthrough software products that power digital businesses. 3Pillar is an innovative product development partner whose solutions drive rapid revenue, market share, and customer growth for industry leaders like CARFAX, Fortune, and PBS. Leveraging a lean and agile approach, 3Pillar delivers value-generating, digital solutions with specialized product strategy and management, user experience design, as well as software and data engineering expertise across mobile, cloud, and disruptive technologies. Visit www.3pillarglobal.com for more information and career opportunities. To learn more about the Product Mindset, visit www.productmindset.com and pick up a copy of "The Product Mindset: Succeed in the Digital Economy by Changing the Way Your Organization Thinks," by 3Pillar CEO David DeWolf and Design Jessica Hall.

SOURCE 3Pillar Global

Related Links

https://www.3pillarglobal.com

