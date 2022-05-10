3Pillar Global Further Expands Leadership Team

Award-winning digital product company hires new leaders to continue expansion goals

FAIRFAX, Va., May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 3Pillar Global ("3Pillar"), a global developer of cutting-edge digital products and a leader in digital innovation strategy, today announced the addition of three new strategic hires to the senior leadership team. These executive additions are joining the company amidst a phase of rapid growth for the company.

Theresa Graff , new Vice President of Talent, brings over 15 years of talent experience from her time at Hilton Worldwide and Deloitte. In her role as VP, she will spearhead the next phase of team growth for the company by aligning 3Pillar's culture and talent initiatives with company business objectives.

On the heels of over 15 years of experience with companies like Blackboard and Discovery, Nidhi Shah assumes the role of Vice President, Financial Planning & Analysis. She will serve as a key Finance partner to Global leadership teams to drive top line growth and margin expansion and key data analytics initiatives.

Keith Rosenbloom joined as Vice President, Corporate Controller. In this role, Keith is responsible for managing 3Pillar's growth trajectories through efficient use of resources and controller operations in a rapidly changing environment. Keith brings over 25 years of experience serving in key finance roles most recently at Stagwell Global and Hanley Wood.

"We are thrilled to welcome Theresa, Nidhi, and Keith to 3Pillar. Their knowledge in their respective fields brings a new level of expertise and perspective to the team," said 3Pillar CEO David DeWolf. "Adding their experience to the team will be instrumental in shaping our next phase of rapid growth."

Strategic company changes, investment and market momentum have spurred 3Pillar's recent rapid growth. The company has doubled in team size in just under two years and added new C-level leadership in Finance, Operations, and People within the last six months.

"3Pillar's growth demands new leaders with diverse experiences and skills. Theresa, Nidhi, and Keith not only have the technical capability, but also are exceptional cultural fits focused on achieving results through high performing teams," said 3Pillar's Chief People Officer, Jamie Whitacre. "We couldn't be more excited to welcome them to the team and look forward to working together to achieve great success."

SOURCE 3Pillar Global