3Pillar Global Launches New Advisory Council Gathering Diverse Industry Leaders

FAIRFAX, Va., May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 3Pillar Global ("3Pillar"), a leading developer of innovative digital products, today announced the launch of the 3Pillar Global Advisory Council, comprising leaders in digital innovation across industries from companies such as Mastercard, Estee Lauder, Consumer Reports, and more, to share insights, trends, and opportunities unfolding in the market.

The council brings together seasoned industry executives with direct experience guiding companies through digital transformation and product development. As 3Pillar continues an era of rapid global expansion, the council will offer insights on burgeoning market trends and opportunities to enhance reach.

"Over the course of more than a decade serving a diverse portfolio of companies, we've seen how important, but rare, it is for digital innovators to share the lessons they've learned with their peers in other industries," said David DeWolf, CEO of 3Pillar Global. "The Advisory Council is closing this gap and powering greater innovation by bringing together some of the best and brightest minds in business transformation in a dedicated space for us to learn from one another."

Founding members of the 3Pillar Global Advisory Council include:

Sejal Amin , CTO | Khoros

, CTO | Khoros Subhajit Bagchi , President | Tripwire

, President | Tripwire Jason Fox , Chief Digital Officer | Consumer Reports

, Chief Digital Officer | Consumer Reports Max Gabriel , CTO | Informa

, CTO | Informa Cory Gundberg , Chief Digital Officer | OptumRX

, Chief Digital Officer | OptumRX Dawn Keller , VP Global Digital and US Marketing | Krispy Kreme

, VP Global Digital and US Marketing | Krispy Kreme Sahal Laher , Head of Global Digital Marketing & Analytics Solutions | Estee Lauder

, Head of Global Digital Marketing & Analytics Solutions | Kelli Pierce , SVP Operational Excellence | Mastercard

, SVP Operational Excellence | Mastercard Mike Santimaw , CIO | Rent-A-Center

"No matter the industry, you're going to need to figure out how to succeed in a digital world," said Kelli Pierce, SVP Operational Excellence, Mastercard. "I'm thrilled that David and 3Pillar Global have created this council as a way for us to collaborate and ideate to fuel smarter, more effective solutions that better serve our customers and our organizations."

The council hosted its first meeting virtually in April and will meet three times each year in a virtual setting, with plans to meet at least once per year in-person beginning in 2022.

For more information on 3Pillar Global and their work building software products for digitally-transforming businesses, visit www.3pillarglobal.com .

About 3Pillar Global

3Pillar Global builds breakthrough software products that power digital businesses. 3Pillar is an innovative product development partner whose solutions drive rapid revenue, market share, and customer growth for industry leaders like CARFAX, Fortune, and PBS. Leveraging a lean and agile approach, 3Pillar delivers value-generating, digital solutions with specialized product strategy and management, user experience design, as well as software and data engineering expertise across mobile, cloud, and disruptive technologies. Visit www.3pillarglobal.com for more information and career opportunities. To learn more about the Product Mindset, visit www.productmindset.com and pick up a copy of "The Product Mindset: Succeed in the Digital Economy by Changing the Way Your Organization Thinks," by 3Pillar CEO David DeWolf and Jessica Hall.

SOURCE 3Pillar Global

Related Links

https://www.3pillarglobal.com

