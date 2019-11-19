3Pillar Global Named Among Top Northern Virginia Tech Companies

FAIRFAX, Va., Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- 3Pillar Global, a leading developer of innovative software products, has been named on the Northern Virginia Technology Council's annual Tech 100 list, recognizing leading technology industry businesses operating in the Washington, D.C. region.

"Tech in the DC region is booming, and as a company that's been based here for more than a decade, we at 3Pillar are proud to be part of the impressive group of businesses leading that explosion of innovation," said David DeWolf, CEO of 3Pillar Global.

Each year, NVTC honors tech companies and executives in the D.C. region that are driving tech innovation, implementing new solutions, and leading industry growth. 3Pillar Global ranks among some of the industry's top businesses, not just locally but nationally, including Accenture, General Dynamics, Microsoft and Samsung, among many others.

With seven offices on three continents, 3Pillar has also been named to the Inc. 5000 list of fastest growing companies in the U.S. eight times and listed as one of the Washington Post's Top Workplaces three times. All of the company's 900-plus employees around the globe are trained to serve a wide variety of clients by building for customer needs, excelling at change, and minimizing time to value creation. This framework allows 3Pillar to help clients thrive in the rapidly changing digital economy and offer adaptable, revenue-generating products.

Each of the Tech 100 honorees will be recognized at a banquet hosted by NVTC on December 9, 2019. For more information on 3Pillar Global, visit 3pillarglobal.com.

About 3Pillar Global

3Pillar Global builds breakthrough software products that power digital businesses. 3Pillar is an innovative product development partner whose solutions drive rapid revenue, market share, and customer growth for industry leaders like CARFAX, Fortune, and PBS. Leveraging a lean and agile approach, 3Pillar delivers value-generating, digital solutions with specialized product strategy and management, user experience design, as well as software and data engineering expertise across mobile, cloud, and disruptive technologies. Visit www.3pillarglobal.com for more information and career opportunities. To learn more about the Product Mindset, visit www.productmindset.com and pick up a copy of "The Product Mindset: Succeed in the Digital Economy by Changing the Way Your Organization Thinks," by 3Pillar CEO David DeWolf and VP of Product Strategy & Design Jessica Hall. To view current job openings and learn more about the company culture, please visit https://Careers.3PillarGlobal.com .

SOURCE 3Pillar Global