3Pillar Global Named Entrepreneurial Company of the Year by Frost & Sullivan

FAIRFAX, Va., Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 3Pillar Global ("3Pillar"), a leading developer of innovative digital products, announced today it was awarded the 2020 Global Digital Product Development Services Entrepreneurial Company of the Year Award by independent research and consulting firm Frost & Sullivan.

The award recognizes 3Pillar's excellence among digital product development services firms in addressing current strategic imperatives for market success as well as their success in driving entrepreneurial innovation and customer impact.

"I'm grateful for the dedicated team at 3Pillar who drove tremendous growth in 2020 despite the many challenges we all faced," said David DeWolf, CEO of 3Pillar Global. "We're not slowing down in our push to help clients thrive in the rapidly accelerating digital economy, and we're honored to be recognized by Frost & Sullivan for this team's commitment to driving innovative outcomes."

In their analysis of 3Pillar's performance and industry-leading work, Frost and Sullivan highlighted 3Pillar Global's unique Product Mindset approach to development as a key differentiator among product development services firms. The Product Mindset offers clients full-lifecycle support to develop revenue-generating products that are designed with the end-user in mind. Frost & Sullivan analysts also underscored 3Pillar's expansive growth in 2020 through significant acquisitions and business development in strategic market sectors as well as their values-based leadership and commitment to craftsmanship at every stage of a development project.

"3Pillar Global's product mindset brought to life by its adaptive product lifecycle management framework and delivered as a service allows the company to create exceptional value for its customers and position itself as a strategic partner with a vested interest in its clients' products," said Brent Iadorola, Vice President of Research at Frost & Sullivan.

As Frost & Sullivan's award announcement notes, the "Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry."

For more information on 3Pillar Global and their work building software products for digitally-transforming businesses, visit www.3pillarglobal.com .

3Pillar Global builds breakthrough software products that power digital businesses. 3Pillar is an innovative product development partner whose solutions drive rapid revenue, market share, and customer growth for industry leaders like CARFAX, Fortune, and PBS. Leveraging a lean and agile approach, 3Pillar delivers value-generating, digital solutions with specialized product strategy and management, user experience design, as well as software and data engineering expertise across mobile, cloud, and disruptive technologies. Visit www.3pillarglobal.com for more information and career opportunities. To learn more about the Product Mindset, visit www.productmindset.com and pick up a copy of "The Product Mindset: Succeed in the Digital Economy by Changing the Way Your Organization Thinks," by 3Pillar CEO David DeWolf and VP of UX/UI for CoStar Group Jessica Hall.

