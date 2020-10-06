3Pillar Global Partners With Backcountry.com To Support Online Retail Growth

FAIRFAX, Va., Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 3Pillar Global ("3Pillar"), a leading developer of innovative digital products, today announced a new partnership with leading outdoor gear and apparel online retailer Backcountry.com . As online retail continues to boom, and spending in the camping and outdoor recreation sector increases, 3Pillar will leverage its depth of engineering expertise to support the operations and continued growth of Backcountry's ecommerce platforms.

"For decades, Backcountry has been a digital destination for people to get outfitted for adventures in the physical world. As the COVID-19 pandemic's travel and entertainment restrictions have spurred increased interest in outdoor recreation, consumers are spending more time and money with online retailers like Backcountry," says Casey Craig, senior vice president of retail at 3Pillar Global. "We're thrilled to partner with Backcountry's team to ensure that their platforms are continuously delivering the top-notch experience their customers have come to trust and expect."

Backcountry is the nation's premier online retailer for the best in outdoor gear and apparel. Based in Park City, Utah, and with offices around the world, Backcountry's knowledgeable and passionate team helps outdoor enthusiasts from diverse backgrounds and experience levels get the gear and expertise they need to pursue their passions. 3Pillar's team will help Backcountry capitalize on surging customer demand by deploying their exceptional engineering skills to support and expand a variety of Backcountry's digital services and product teams.

"It's inspiring to see people turning to outdoor recreation and sport during this challenging year, and we're working hard to equip them with everything they need to take on their next adventure," says Sridhar Nallani, Chief Technology Officer for Backcountry.com. "The 3Pillar team has the digital expertise and engineering skill that we need to continue fulfilling that mission well, and we're confident that they can help us deliver quality e-commerce experiences to more and more customers as we grow."

About 3Pillar Global

3Pillar Global builds breakthrough software products that power digital businesses. 3Pillar is an innovative product development partner whose solutions drive rapid revenue, market share, and customer growth for industry leaders like CARFAX, Fortune, and PBS. Leveraging a lean and agile approach, 3Pillar delivers value-generating, digital solutions with specialized product strategy and management, user experience design, as well as software and data engineering expertise across mobile, cloud, and disruptive technologies. Visit www.3pillarglobal.com for more information and career opportunities. To learn more about the Product Mindset, visit www.productmindset.com and pick up a copy of "The Product Mindset: Succeed in the Digital Economy by Changing the Way Your Organization Thinks," by 3Pillar CEO David DeWolf and VP of Product Strategy & Design Jessica Hall.

About Backcountry

Backcountry.com is the leading online retailer of premium outdoor gear and apparel. Founded in the Park City, UT area in 1996, Backcountry connects people to their passions by offering the best selection of outdoor products, backed by knowledgeable, responsive customer service from its Gearheads.

