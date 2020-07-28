3Pillar Global Welcomes Former Globant Executive Noel Christopher As CCO

FAIRFAX, Va., July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 3Pillar Global ("3Pillar"), a leading developer of innovative digital products, today announced that Noel Christopher, former managing director at Globant, has joined the executive leadership team as the company's first chief commercial officer.

The addition of this position is part of 3Pillar's new growth phase, kicked off in early 2020 by a partnership with New York-based private equity investor CIP Capital to fuel the company's growth.

In his new role, Christopher will lead the evolution and execution of 3Pillar Global's commercial strategy. Working alongside 3Pillar executive leadership, Christopher will drive revenue generation, expertise development and client satisfaction across all of 3Pillar's industry portfolios, identifying new growth markets and client engagement opportunities.

"Noel knows the digital services industry inside and out, and I'm glad to welcome him to the executive team at 3Pillar," said David DeWolf, CEO of 3Pillar Global. "His expertise is an invaluable asset as we not only expand our offerings and client service capabilities, but also deepen the expertise and industry-focused innovation we're bringing to our client engagements."

Prior to joining 3Pillar, Christopher spent nearly five years at Globant, where he was the managing director and general manager for the Eastern U.S., driving exponential growth in that market. He also previously spent four years at SapientNitro, where he led digital client services and delivery and program management.

"It's an exciting opportunity to join such a dynamic, growth-focused team," Christopher said. "The company is in the midst of rapid expansion, and I'm eager to further solidify 3Pillar as a market leader in industries that are ripe for transformation."

