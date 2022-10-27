3Pillar Global Wins the W.E.-Matter Employees' Choice Awards in Eight Categories

Innovative product development partner's latest recognition emphasizes its commitment to diversity, performance and innovation

FAIRFAX, Va., Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 3Pillar Global , a leading developer of breakthrough digital products, today announced recognition in eight categories in the W.E.-Matter Employees' Choice Awards , including: Best CHRO Award, Best CEO Award, Best Managers Award, Best Work from Home Company Award, Diversity and Inclusion Award, Best Company for Millennials Award and Best Company for Gen Z Award.

"Few forces rival the power of high-performing teams, or more importantly, the workplaces that make such teams possible, " said David DeWolf , president and CEO at 3Pillar. "These latest award wins are a testament to the work we've done to live our values and continue to tailor our culture to benefit our people and the way they work best."

W.E.-Matters (Well-Being and Engagement) is the world's only 21st-century multigeneration employee engagement model. In addition to Gen X employees, the model successfully captures the critical drivers responsible for engagement, productivity and performance of Gen Y and Gen Z employees.

"I'm so thrilled that our team in India has received this honor. Across the entire company, all our teams are committed to implementing 3Pillar's core values and cultivating a successful workplace culture." said Govind Negi , Senior Director, Head of Talent Europe and India and Delivery Center Lead at 3Pillar.

The recognition from W.E.-Matter is the latest accolade for 3Pillar. The company was recently included in the Inc. 5000 list of the fastest growing private companies in the U.S. for the 10th year, recognized as a Premier Sales Employer by the Institute for Excellence in Sales (IES) and named among India's Top 50 Great Mid-Size Workplaces 2022 by the Great Place to Work® Institute .

For more information on 3Pillar and its work building software products for digitally-transforming businesses, visit www.3pillarglobal.com .

About 3Pillar Global

3Pillar Global builds breakthrough software products that power cutting-edge digital transformations and define the next generation of digital business. 3Pillar's innovative product development solutions drive rapid revenue, increase market share, and ensure customer growth. Leveraging the "Product Mindset," 3Pillar delivers disruptive and transformative digital and software products to clients across industries, from CARFAX and Fortune to PBS. Visit www.3pillarglobal.com for more information and career opportunities. To learn more about the Product Mindset, visit www.productmindset.com and pick up a copy of "The Product Mindset: Succeed in the Digital Economy by Changing the Way Your Organization Thinks," by 3Pillar CEO David DeWolf and VP of UX/UI for CoStar Group Jessica Hall.

