3Pillar Global's Heather Combs Named Top Female Tech Services Leader

FAIRFAX, Va., May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- 3Pillar Global, a leading developer of innovative digital products, today announced that Chief Revenue Officer Heather Combs has been named among the Top 25 Women Leaders in Tech Services and Consulting of 2019 by the technology market research publication, The Software Report.

"The tech services industry is an exciting and dynamic place to be," Combs said. "I love the work I get to do in this challenging and ever-shifting space, and it's an honor to be named to this list beside so many inspiring women at the top of their game."

"It's Heather's innovative, forward-thinking approach to building revenue and serving client needs that is helping propel 3Pillar's steady growth," said David DeWolf, CEO of 3Pillar. "We're excited to see her honored as the talented business leader she has been throughout her career."

Combs is listed seventh in the list of the leading 25 women in the technology industry, chosen from hundreds of qualified nominees. Honorees were evaluated on a variety of factors, including expertise, career progression and time working in the technology services and consulting industry.

As CRO of 3Pillar Global, Combs guides marketing, business development and operations for the multinational company of nearly 1,000 employees globally where her business strategies have driven sustained double-digit growth. She speaks frequently on strategies to accelerate revenue as well as empowering women in the tech industry and has been featured in national publications like Fast Company, Fox Business, Investor's Business Daily and Morning Consult. She also shares her expertise directly with other business leaders through her private consulting practice, Authentic Growth, LLC.

