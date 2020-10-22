3Pillar Global's Jennifer Ives Named Among Top Women Leaders in SaaS

FAIRFAX, Va., Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 3Pillar Global, a leading developer of innovative digital products, today announced that Senior Vice President of Global Partnerships Jennifer Ives has been named one of the Top 50 Women Leaders in Saas of 2020 by technology market research publication The Software Report.

"It's been a pleasure to be part of 3Pillar's exciting growth this year, and I'm incredibly honored to be recognized with this award," Ives said. "The partners I work with are digitally transforming faster than ever, and effective, revenue-generating software products are at the core of their success. It's a fascinating time to be in the business of innovation."

"Jennifer's leadership has been instrumental in driving 3Pillar's success and expansion," said Heather Combs, COO of 3Pillar Global. "She has a brilliant ability to build connections and partnerships that bring value to our business and our clients, and her commitment to excellence drives everything she does."

As The Software Report notes, "the SaaS market has grown markedly over the past year as businesses across sectors and geographies increasingly seek out unique solutions to aid in their digital transformations." Ives is named among women leaders who have played significant roles in this growth through achievements in corporate strategy, human resources, operations, marketing, customer service and finance, among other areas at some of the industry's leading companies, including Edna Conway of Microsoft, Kimberly Sutherland of LexisNexis Risk Solutions, and Anna Binder of Asana. The 2020 honorees for Top 50 Women Leaders in SaaS were selected based on a review of their professional journeys, contributions to company success and nominations from colleagues and peers.

Ives is an award winning executive with experience crafting business strategies, managing P&L, and generating revenue for organizations ranging in size from venture-backed startups to Fortune 500 companies. In her current role, she is responsible for sourcing and implementing global partnerships to accelerate the continued growth of 3Pillar. Ives was also recently named to the Business Transformation 150 list, and with a background in geospatial engineering and business, she serves as a mentor with UVA's Darden School of Business Venture Lab and is a member of numerous women in technology and leadership organizations.

