3rd CIIE launches roadshow in New York

Although it has only been a little over two weeks since the end of the second edition of China's largest import expo, preparations for next year's event has already begun, with a delegation from the CIIE bureau, the event organizer, embarking on a roadshow in New York, United States on Nov 25 to attract local businesses.

Led by Liu Fuxue, vice director general of the CIIE bureau, the delegation extended a warm welcome and handed out invitations to 100 business representatives for the 2020 event scheduled to be held again in Shanghai next November.

During his speech at the roadshow, Liu said that nearly 200 US enterprises showed great enthusiasm for the CIIE this year by displaying their products and services in an exhibition area measuring approximately 50,000 square meters, the largest by any country at the CIIE.

Noting the results achieved by US exhibitors in the first and second editions of the import expo, Liu hailed the CIIE as an efficient platform for foreign enterprises to understand and expand their presence in the Chinese market.

He hopes that American enterprises can seize the opportunity to actively participate in the expo and share in the dividends of China's economic development.

Gu Chunfang, commercial counselor for the Consulate General of China in New York, noted that China attaches great importance to the role of imports in economic development and will expand imports of high-quality goods and services, including those from the US.

The second CIIE won praise from many US state governments and business communities which expressed their desire to deepen cooperation with China through the CIIE, said Xu Chen, chairman of the China General Chamber of Commerce-USA.

To date, over 40 US exhibitors have already signed up for next year's event.

