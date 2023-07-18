3rd Eye Expands Verif-Eye for Residential Waste Applications Further Connecting Fleets to Their Customers While Keeping Operators Connected to Their Trucks

Dover

18 Jul, 2023, 16:15 ET

Extends Positive Service Verification and Asset Management Suite for Refuse Collection Vehicles to Broaden Fleet's Access to Automated Customer Service and Real-Time Service Validation Solutions

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 3rd Eye®, part of Environmental Solutions Group (ESG) and Dover (NYSE: DOV), today announced the expansion of its Verif-Eye® service verification and asset optimization module to include a version custom-tailored for the full array of Residential Refuse Collection Vehicle body types.

An industry first, this intelligent customer service technology collects complete Service Verification information in real-time, such as bag/volume counts, time spent at each stop, service photos and video, and documented exceptions, without requiring manual action of the operator. For operators already facing tight deadlines, the need to manually enter information and/or exit the cab to document events, as historically required by residential waste collection fleets, is not only time-consuming but may require drivers to enter active roadways necessitating additional safety measures.

"At 3rd Eye, we understand the waste industry and realize how important it is to solve the common challenges our customers face," said Pat Carroll, President of ESG. "We've been delighted with how our initial Verif-Eye offering has improved our customers' lives and are excited to expand this suite of solutions to all forms of residential waste collection."

"Our team focused on expanding the powerful Verif-Eye module to include all methods of residential waste collection applications," said Chris Lane, VP of Digital for ESG. "As trucks operate in the field using Verif-Eye, our team works in the background to review all services and identify common issues so our customers don't have to, dramatically increasing productivity, efficiency, and most importantly, driver safety."

Verif-Eye is the waste industry's first solution that provides residential waste collection fleets with a single, consolidated record of each stop, complete with time- and date-stamped images of every event, service addresses, and parcel matching. Verif-Eye also provides factual documentation to assist customer service representatives with confidently managing customer inquiries. Enabling representatives to see exactly what happened at each stop improves customer relationships and prevents unnecessary "go-backs," helping to better optimize routes, drive revenue, ensure compliance, and provide real-time visibility from the comfort of a back-office.

In addition, Verif-Eye also integrates seamlessly with Soft-Pak®, its sister company's Mobile-Pak®, tablet-based route communication package. Verif-Eye-captured data flows to Soft-Pak's award-winning suite of software tools to provide accurate and fully automated billing, allowing waste haulers to automatically invoice customers for overloaded containers and obtain previously lost revenue.

Verif-Eye is one part of 3rd Eye's larger ESG Connected Collections® comprehensive fleet data strategy. These solutions not only allow fleet owners to make better decisions, faster but also lets drivers do what they do best – drive. For more information regarding Verif-Eye or Connected Collections, please visit www.3rdeyecam.com or talk to your local 3rd Eye sales representative.

About 3rd Eye: 

3rd Eye was formed in 2001. The company provides real-time Vehicle Function/Route Performance Analytics and also uses state-of-the-art camera systems to capture and document in-cab and external events to improve the safety, reliability, and profitability of collection fleet operations. 3rd Eye is committed to ongoing innovation, engineering excellence, and impeccable business ethics. For more information about 3rd Eye, visit www.3rdeyecam.com, the 3rd Eye Facebook page or follow us on Twitter.

About ESG:

Environmental Solutions Group ("ESG") encompasses industry-leading brands, such as Heil Environmental, 3rd Eye, Soft-Pak, Parts Central, Marathon®, Bayne, and The Curotto-Can® to create a premier, fully integrated equipment group serving the solid waste and recycling industry. Through extensive voice-of-customer outreach, in-house engineering and manufacturing capabilities, a wide-reaching service network, and proven industry expertise, ESG is focused on solving customer problems through environmentally responsible products and providing world-class support. For more information about ESG, visit doveresg.com, the ESG Facebook page or follow ESG on Twitter.

About Dover:

Dover is a diversified global manufacturer and solutions provider with annual revenue of over $8 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services through five operating segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy & Fueling, Imaging & Identification, Pumps & Process Solutions and Climate & Sustainability Technologies. Dover combines global scale with operational agility to lead the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 65 years, our team of over 25,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under "DOV." Additional information is available at dovercorporation.com.

Environmental Solutions Group Contact:
Jessie Nichols
(423) 309-9827
[email protected] 

Dover Media Contact:
Adrian Sakowicz, VP, Communications    
(630) 743-5039    
[email protected]     

Dover Investor Contact:
Jack Dickens, Senior Director, Investor Relations
(630) 743-2566
[email protected]

SOURCE Dover

