Dover Fueling Solutions Launches 4Court Media, Giving Advertisers and Retailers a New Way to Engage Consumers at the Fuel Dispenser

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Dover Fueling Solutions ("DFS"), a part of Dover (NYSE: DOV) and a leading global provider of advanced customer-focused technologies, services and solutions in the fuel and convenience retail industries, today announced the launch of 4Court Media™, a retail media network designed to connect brands with consumers at the fuel dispenser.

4Court Media gives endemic and non-endemic advertisers access to a broad range of fueling retailers, including thousands of independent operators that are traditionally harder to reach through national media buys. 4Court Media's retail media network primarily operates on Wayne Ovation® fuel dispenser screens, including its 27-inch and 12-inch high definition displays, to deliver vivid, multimedia content that captures the attention of consumers during their fueling experience.

For retailers, 4Court Media provides a turnkey, fully managed media service that delivers an engaging forecourt experience while generating incremental revenue through ad sales. Retailers can also integrate their own promotional content alongside national ads, creating a flexible platform to highlight store offerings, loyalty programs, and seasonal campaigns, which helps drive consumers inside and increase in-store sales.

With more than 1,500 locations and 13,000 screens already live on Wayne® fuel dispensers across all major demographic market areas (DMAs) nationwide, 4Court Media has quickly become one of the fastest-growing retail media networks. Backed by Wayne dispenser screens and North American footprint, the network gives advertisers a credible new alternative for reaching consumers at the dispenser in a category that has historically offered limited choice. Fueling remains one of the most frequent customer touchpoints in convenience retail, presenting a strong opportunity to drive foot traffic, increase basket size, and support retailers' broader in-store strategies.

"4Court Media is driving real momentum within the forecourt media landscape," said Dan Seymour, Commercial Partnership Lead for 4Court Media. "Advertisers finally have a scalable, high-quality alternative for engaging consumers at the dispenser. With DFS's nationwide reach and rapid site growth, 4Court Media delivers the choice and flexibility brands have been waiting for."

DFS' newly released Retail Rewired: 2026 Fuel & Convenience Trends Report highlights retailers' growing focus on strengthening the fuel-to-store journey, with top conversion tactics including discounts and promotions, enhanced food and beverage options, and personalized loyalty programs. The report also suggests that retailers plan to significantly increase their investment in promotion and advertising technology (36%) and digital signage (34%) over the next two years. 4Court Media is positioned to support these priorities by delivering timely, relevant messages at the exact moment retailers have the best opportunity to influence shopper behavior.

"DFS has been shaping forecourt technology for over a century, and 4Court Media represents the next evolution of advertising leadership," said Kendra Keller, Vice President and General Manager, North America, for DFS. "By combining our solutions with a fast-growing retail media network, we're giving advertisers a powerful way to reach highly engaged consumers and providing retailers a proven tool to drive foot traffic and in-store sales at a pivotal moment of purchase decision-making."

Supported by multiple media sales and programmatic partners, 4Court Media provides brands and agencies with seamless access to its network through existing buying channels. DFS will continue to expand the network's capabilities and scale, with a focus on the U.S. and Canada markets.

About Dover Fueling Solutions:

Dover Fueling Solutions® (DFS) is part of Dover Corporation and a leading provider of advanced energy dispensing equipment, electronic automation, point-of-sale and payment systems, automatic tank gauging and subscription solutions to fueling and convenience retail customers worldwide. Comprised of brands Wayne®, Tokheim®, OPW®, ProGauge™, Fairbanks®, AvaLAN Networks™, LIQAL®, Bulloch Technologies®, and SiteIQ™, DFS is dedicated to offering a broad range of solutions that power vehicles, including conventional fuel and clean energy products that support gasoline, diesel, bio-diesel and ethanol as well as LNG, H2, LPG, CNG and EV chargers. Headquartered in Austin, TX, DFS has a strong global manufacturing and technology development presence, including facilities in Brazil, Canada, China, India, Italy, Poland, Belgium, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom and the United States. For more information about DFS, visit www.doverfuelingsolutions.com.

About Dover:

Dover is a diversified global manufacturer and solutions provider with annual revenue of over $7 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services through five operating segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy & Fueling, Imaging & Identification, Pumps & Process Solutions and Climate & Sustainability Technologies. Dover combines global scale with operational agility to lead the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 70 years, our team of approximately 24,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under "DOV." Additional information is available at dovercorporation.com .

