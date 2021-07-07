3rd Eye Launches New Eye-Site Next-Generation Data Interface

DOWNER GROVE, Ill., July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 3rd Eye, part of Environmental Solutions Group and Dover (NYSE: DOV), announced the launch of the new Eye-Site™ next-generation data interface, powered by Eye-Site Business Intelligence ("BI").

"The next generation Eye-Site user interface provides a completely new experience for Eye-Site BI customers," said Kyle Kummer, 3rd Eye Vice President, Business Development and the architect behind the new portal. "Data is only as useful as the means to understand and apply it, and we took that idea to the next level."

3rd Eye's next-generation digital strategy, Connected Collections™, provides fleet owners with unprecedented access to asset-based data that enables faster critical business decision-making. The launch of the new Eye-Site interface allows fleet owners to use the power of Eye-Site BI to convert the abundance of data generated by vehicles into easy-to-understand, comprehensive reports that help inform business decisions. The Eye-Site interface enables fleet owners to focus on specific areas of functionality and extract information to make better decisions faster regarding safety, productivity, maintenance and profitability.

"Connected Collections is a winning strategy because it enables customers to understand if equipment is operating optimally to achieve expected productivity. Productivity optimization equals cost reduction, which means more profits for our customers," said Kummer. "Eye-Site holds millions of data points that can quickly generate customized, user-friendly reports with a cutting-edge level of flexibility. We are confident that current 3rd Eye® Connected Collections customers will be very pleased with the ease of navigation of the new interface, as well as the comprehensiveness of the reporting powered by Eye-Site. Early customer feedback has reflected that this new platform is a 'game changer.'"

The Eye-Site interface is fully integrated with the 3rd Eye Verif-Eye™ and Safety Intelligence Connected Collection modules out of the box and will soon be expanded to offer the complete suite of Connected Collections offerings.

About 3rd Eye:

3rd Eye was formed in 2001. The company provides real-time Vehicle Function/Route Performance Analytics and also uses state-of-the-art camera systems to capture and document in-cab and external events to improve the safety, reliability, and profitability of collection fleet operations. 3rd Eye is committed to ongoing innovation, engineering excellence, and impeccable business ethics. For more information about 3rd Eye, visit www.3rdeyecam.com, the 3rd Eye Facebook page, or follow us on Twitter.

About ESG:

Environmental Solutions Group ("ESG") encompasses industry-leading brands, such as Heil Environmental, 3rd Eye, Soft-Pak, Parts Central, Marathon®, Bayne, and The Curotto-Can® to create a premier, fully integrated equipment group serving the solid waste and recycling industry. Through extensive voice-of-customer outreach, in-house engineering and manufacturing capabilities, a wide-reaching service network, and proven industry expertise, ESG is focused on solving customer problems through environmentally responsible products and providing world-class support. For more information about ESG, visit doveresg.com, the ESG Facebook page, or follow ESG on Twitter.

About Dover:

Dover is a diversified global manufacturer and solutions provider with annual revenue of approximately $7 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services through five operating segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging & Identification, Pumps & Process Solutions, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. Dover combines global scale, operational agility, world-class engineering capability, and customer intimacy to lead the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 60 years, our team of approximately 24,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under "DOV." Additional information is available at dovercorporation.com.

Environmental Solutions Group Contact:

Jeffry Swertfeger

(423) 648-5257

[email protected]

Dover Media Contact:

Adrian Sakowicz, VP, Communications

(630) 743-5039

[email protected]

Dover Investor Contact:

Andrey Galiuk, VP, Corporate Development and Investor Relations

(630) 743-5131

[email protected]

