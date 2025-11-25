Dover to Present at the UBS Global Industrials and Transportation Conference 2025

News provided by

Dover

Nov 25, 2025, 16:15 ET

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Dover Corporation (NYSE: DOV) announced that its President and Chief Executive Officer, Richard J. Tobin, will speak at the UBS Global Industrials and Transportation Conference in West Palm Beach, Florida, on Tuesday, December 2, 2025, at 11:20 am ET.

A link to the live audio webcast of the presentation will be available on dovercorporation.com, and the replay will be archived on the website for 90 days.

About Dover:

Dover is a diversified global manufacturer and solutions provider with annual revenue of over $7 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services through five operating segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy & Fueling, Imaging & Identification, Pumps & Process Solutions and Climate & Sustainability Technologies. Dover combines global scale with operational agility to lead the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 70 years, our team of approximately 24,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under "DOV." Additional information is available at dovercorporation.com.

Investor Contact:

Media Contact:

Jack Dickens

Adrian Sakowicz

Vice President – Investor Relations

Vice President – Communications

(630) 743-2566

(630) 743-5039

[email protected]

[email protected] 

SOURCE Dover

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

Vehicle Service Group Introduces 2-Post Lift with AV Arms for the EMEA Market

Vehicle Service Group Introduces 2-Post Lift with AV Arms for the EMEA Market

Vehicle Service Group (VSG), part of Dover (NYSE: DOV) and leading manufacturer of vehicle lifting and repair equipment, today announced the launch...
Markem-Imaje Launches Enhanced 9712 Bi-Jet Inkjet Printer Model with New Printhead Configuration for High-Speed Applications

Markem-Imaje Launches Enhanced 9712 Bi-Jet Inkjet Printer Model with New Printhead Configuration for High-Speed Applications

Markem-Imaje, part of Dover (NYSE: DOV) and a global provider of end-to-end supply chain solutions and industrial marking and coding systems, today...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Machinery

Machinery

Mining & Metals

Mining & Metals

Mining & Metals

Mining & Metals

Electronic Components

Electronic Components

News Releases in Similar Topics