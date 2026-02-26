3Strands Global Foundation's PROTECT Program Achieves "Evidence-Based" Status Following Landmark Evaluation

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- 3Strands Global Foundation (3SGF) today announced a major milestone in the fight against human trafficking and exploitation: its PROTECT program has officially been designated as an evidence-based program following a rigorous independent evaluation. The study, led by Dr. Erin McCauley, and funded by the CDC, demonstrates that the PROTECT training and curriculum significantly improves the ability of school staff to identify, report, and respond to human trafficking.

Figure 1. Infographic titled “PROTECT: Data & Impact Stories” showing that 138,645 adults, 843,812 students, and 44,317 stories have been reached through the PROTECT program, along with four educator outcomes—knowledge growth, intended behavior change, recognition of signs, and increased awareness—each illustrated with a brief quote about applying the training to better support students.

The first phase of this two-part study focused on the impact of the intervention on educators and school personnel. Results revealed transformative gains in both knowledge and frontline confidence:

Significant Knowledge Gains: General understanding of human trafficking definitions rose from 87% to 98%. Most notably, staff's ability to identify perpetrators jumped from 22% to 86%, while recognition of "red flags" and risk factors improved by up to 30%.

General understanding of human trafficking definitions rose from 87% to 98%. Most notably, staff's ability to identify perpetrators jumped from 22% to 86%, while recognition of "red flags" and risk factors improved by up to 30%. Debunking Myths: The intervention successfully corrected common misconceptions. There was a 41% increase in staff correctly identifying that victims are not primarily foreign-born and a 44% improvement in recognizing that labor trafficking impacts U.S. citizens.

The intervention successfully corrected common misconceptions. There was a 41% increase in staff correctly identifying that victims are not primarily foreign-born and a 44% improvement in recognizing that labor trafficking impacts U.S. citizens. Response Capacity: Knowledge of reporting procedures surged from 49% to 99%. Confidence in referring students to support services rose by 61%, and the number of staff that added the National Human Trafficking Hotline in their phones increased from 2% to 53%.

"Achieving 'evidence-based' status is a watershed moment for 3Strands Global Foundation, as it validates our decade-long commitment to rigorous, data-driven prevention," said Ashlie Bryant, CEO and Co-founder of 3Strands Global Foundation. "This designation provides the scientific foundation necessary to continue to scale PROTECT across the country. With this proof of impact, we can confidently empower school districts nationwide to implement a solution that we know without a doubt prevents trafficking and protects the most vulnerable."

Academic Validation Methodology

The findings, recently published in ScienceDirect , outline an intervention that includes three sequential training modules: Human Trafficking 101, 102, and 103. This study specifically evaluated the PROTECT program's effect on elementary school staff in the Mt. Diablo Unified School District (MDUSD). Unlike many programs that target only specialized roles, this intervention was inclusive of all school staff, including yard and front office personnel who often have the most direct, frequent contact with students. The study employed a controlled methodology, requiring some schools to wait as "control" groups to ensure the scientific validity of the findings. With the "evidence-based" designation now secured, 3SGF will continue to expand the program beyond the 12 states currently using PROTECT.

"We are incredibly grateful for the leadership of Dr. Erin McCauley, who conducted this study, and Dr. Rosie Reid, whose dedication to prevention education has been truly instrumental," said Amanda Taggart, VP of Prevention Education at 3SGF. "Dr. Reid's work across the Mt. Diablo Unified School District (MDUSD) has not only been impactful, but deeply student-centered and joyful. It's another reflection of why she was previously recognized as Teacher of the Year. We're excited to continue this journey together and to finally say yes to expanding participation so that all MDUSD educators can contribute to the growing knowledge and readiness needed to support students experiencing human trafficking."

About 3Strands Global Foundation:

3Strands Global Foundation (3SGF) is a non-profit organization dedicated to creating a world free from human trafficking. Through its three-pillar strategy: Prevent, Empower, Unite. 3SGF delivers specialized prevention education to communities nationwide and provides trauma-informed job case management for survivors and those at risk. The organization, led by CEO and Co-founder Ashlie Bryant, also provides comprehensive direct services through its empowerment center in Sacramento, California. Beyond individual support, 3SGF brings together survivors, community members, and policymakers to advocate for systemic change through legislative action. Since its inception, 3SGF has reached more than one million individuals, bridging direct services with sustainable public policy efforts to strengthen protections for people of all ages and backgrounds.

Media Contact:

Brittany Gryder

3Strands Global Foundation

[email protected]

(903) 407-6418

SOURCE 3Strands Global Foundation