3Strands Global Foundation Appoints Will Ferrier as Chief Operating Officer to Scale Anti-Trafficking Impact

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- 3Strands Global Foundation (3SGF), a global leader in human trafficking prevention and survivor reintegration, is pleased to announce the appointment of Will Ferrier as Chief Operating Officer (COO), effective immediately. Ferrier joins the executive leadership team during a period of significant growth as 3SGF expands its tech-driven prevention initiatives and direct services programs.

Will Ferrier, Chief Operating Officer, 3Strands Global Foundation

In his role as COO, Ferrier will oversee the foundation's global operations, including the scaling of PROTECT, the nation's leading prevention education program, and all the direct services programs, which include the drop-in center, The Table, located in the heart of Sacramento, and Employ + Empower, a program that provides trauma-informed job placement for survivors. His appointment follows 3SGF's recent milestones, including the launch of TATE 2.0 for the telecommunications industry and its selection for the OpenAI People-First AI Fund.

"Will brings a wealth of strategic expertise and a proven track record of operational excellence that is vital for our next chapter," said Ashlie Bryant, CoFounder and CEO. "As we integrate advanced technology like AI to combat exploitation, Will's leadership will ensure our programs remain agile, scalable, and, most importantly, deeply impactful for the communities we serve."

Ferrier joins 3SGF with extensive experience in operational strategy and program management, most recently serving as a senior leader at Intel Corporation, where he specialized in open-source software and digital innovation. A graduate of the Stanford University Graduate School of Business, he has consistently demonstrated a commitment to leveraging technology for social good.

"I am honored to join 3Strands Global Foundation at such a pivotal moment," said Ferrier. "The organization's mission to prevent, empower, and unite. Together, ending human trafficking is more urgent than ever. I look forward to working with this dedicated team to streamline our operations and amplify our reach across the globe."

For more information about 3Strands Global Foundation and its mission to create a world free from human trafficking, please visit 3sgf.org.

About 3Strands Global Foundation

3Strands Global Foundation (3SGF) is a non-profit organization dedicated to creating a world free from human trafficking. Through its three-pillar strategy: Prevent, Empower, Unite. 3SGF delivers specialized prevention education to communities nationwide and provides trauma-informed job case management for survivors and those at risk. The organization also manages The Table, an empowerment center in Sacramento that offers comprehensive direct services. Beyond individual support, 3SGF unites survivors, community members, and policymakers to advocate for systemic change through legislative policy. Since its inception, 3SGF has reached over a million individuals, bridging the gap between direct service and sustainable public policy to strengthen protections for the vulnerable.

