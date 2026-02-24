3Strands Global Foundation Appoints Renowned Survivor Leader Hollie Nadel as Director of Advocacy and Engagement

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- 3Strands Global Foundation (3SGF), a global leader in human trafficking prevention and survivor reintegration, is proud to announce the appointment of Hollie Nadel as its new Director of Advocacy and Engagement. Nadel, a prominent policy advocate and survivor leader, has long been a vital voice in the anti-trafficking movement. Her appointment marks a strategic expansion of 3Strands Global Foundation's mission to mobilize communities and influence systemic change through lived-experience leadership.

Hollie Nadel, Director of Advocacy and Engagement, 3Strands Global Foundation

"We are thrilled to welcome Hollie to our executive team in this new capacity," said Ashlie Bryant, CEO and Co-founder of 3Strands Global Foundation. "Hollie's unique expertise in bridging business operations with legislative advocacy, combined with her unwavering commitment to justice, will be instrumental as we scale our impact and advocate for survivor-centered policies nationwide."

In her new role, Nadel will lead 3SGF's legislative strategy and community engagement initiatives. She brings a wealth of experience to the position:

Serving on the Advisory Boards of 3Strands Global Foundation and ALIGHT (Alliance to Lead Impact in Global Human Trafficking).

As a Pembrook Fellow at the Human Trafficking Legal Center, she coordinated survivor leadership programs.

As a Key Advocate for landmark legislation, including the Trafficking Survivors Relief Act, which was recently signed into law following her instrumental testimony and advocacy.

"I am honored to join 3Strands Global Foundation at such a pivotal time," said Hollie Nadel. "Having worked closely with this team as an advisor, I have seen firsthand that their unwavering commitment to prevention and empowerment is truly profound. I look forward to using my voice to ensure that survivors are not just heard, but are leading the way in creating a world free from exploitation."

Nadel has a distinguished record of public speaking, including briefings for Congress, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, and the National Governors Association. Her background in human resources and anti-money laundering adds a critical layer of technical expertise to her advocacy work.

About 3Strands Global Foundation:

3Strands Global Foundation (3SGF) is a non-profit organization dedicated to creating a world free from human trafficking. Through its three-pillar strategy: Prevent, Empower, Unite. 3SGF delivers specialized prevention education to communities nationwide and provides trauma-informed job case management for survivors and those at risk. The organization also manages The Table, an empowerment center in Sacramento that offers comprehensive direct services. Beyond individual support, 3SGF unites survivors, community members, and policymakers to advocate for systemic change through legislative policy. Since its inception, 3SGF has reached over a million individuals, bridging the gap between direct service and sustainable public policy to strengthen protections for the vulnerable

Media Contact:

Brittany Gryder

3Strands Global Foundation

[email protected]

(903) 407-6418

SOURCE 3Strands Global Foundation