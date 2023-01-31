3x Rebelle Rally 1969 Ford Bronco to be Displayed at King of The Hammers

Dana Spicer will be hosting the TOMS OFFROAD sponsored Roaming Wolves Bronco at the 2023 King of The Hammers.

MEDFORD, Ore., Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TOMS OFFROAD today announced that their sponsored 3x Rebelle Rally 1969 Ford Bronco would be on display at the 2023 King of the Hammers in the Dana Spicer booth.

"We are very excited to be partnering with Dana on several upcoming projects," says Garrett Beeman, VP of Operations at TOMS OFFROAD. Not only has TOMS OFFROAD partnered with Dana Spicer to offer top-of-the-line drivetrain upgrades for new Ford Broncos, but a TOMS OFFROAD early Bronco electrification project is on the distant horizon.

Team #141 Roaming Wolves during the 2022 Rebelle Rally in their 1969 Ford Bronco sponsored by TOMS OFFROAD. Photo by Regine Trias.

The Team Roaming Wolves #141 Bronco is co-owned by sisters Rochelle Bovee (Driver) and Melissa Vander Wilt (Navigator). The Rebelle Rally is an 8-day navigational rally raid that tests teams' and their vehicles' endurance and grit, using only paper maps, compasses, and roadbooks.

"It has been an awesome experience sponsoring Team Roaming Wolves in the Rebelle Rally for the past three years," says Beeman. "We love that we can support these incredible women in such a cool event. At the same time, it has given us the opportunity to test our products through the same grueling trials as major automotive brands such as Ford, Rivian and Nissan to name a few."

The Bronco will be on display 2/9-11/2023 in the Dana Spicer booth in Johnson Valley, CA and TOMS OFFROAD and Dana Spicer invite K.O.H. attendees to come view the '69 Ford Bronco and meet its driver.

For more information visit:

TOMS OFFROAD or @tomsoffroad76.

Learn more about Team Roaming Wolves here.

About TOMS OFFROAD

Leading the trail since 1976, founder Tom Wimmer recognized his business opportunity when friends and total strangers began contacting him for help sourcing Bronco parts. As a result, Wimmer launched Toms Bronco Parts, which rebranded in 2021 to TOMS OFFROAD, the leader in replacement parts and accessories for the '66-77 Early Bronco. In addition, they offer parts for classic Ford Trucks, late model Broncos, and now the new 2021+ Ford Bronco. TOMS OFFROAD is known for the highest quality parts on the market, world class customer service and quick shipping.

