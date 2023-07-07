TOMS OFFROAD to Host Ford Bronco Event Fundraising for Local Non-Profits

For the 7th year in a row, TOMS OFFROAD will host their Rock and Roll Bronco event in Medford, Ore., benefitting ACCESS and Maslow Project.

MEDFORD, Ore., July 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TOMS OFFROAD today announced its annual Rock and Roll Ford Bronco event would be held at Fichtner Mainwaring Park in Medford, Oregon on July 22, 2023.

Since 2017, TOMS OFFROAD has hosted an event celebrating their customers and Ford Broncos with Show and Shines, cruises, McGrew Trail rides, family-friendly fun, catered dinners, and concerts. The event also celebrates the community by presenting local musicians, highlighting local food and beverage vendors, touring local Rogue Valley destinations, and fundraising for ACCESS Food Bank.

Highlights from the 2022 TOMS OFFROAD Rock and Roll Ford Bronco Show and Shine event benefitting ACCESS in Medford, OR.

"It's always been important to support Southern Oregon businesses and the community through our event," says Tom Wimmer, founder of TOMS OFFROAD.

2020 was their biggest fundraising success, donating over $10,000.00 to ACCESS. Attendees are asked to bring canned food donations, receiving one raffle ticket per item donated that they can then put towards a specific Bronco part raffle item. In lieu of food donations, raffle tickets are also available for purchase with all proceeds donated to ACCESS.

New this year, TOMS OFFROAD will be collecting donations for the Maslow Project, a non-profit organization that helps youth and families struggling with homelessness across Jackson and Josephine Counties. Donations will be accepted on July 22nd at Fichtner Mainwaring Park from 11AM-5PM. To see items being collected, visit the Rock and Roll webpage.

Additionally, this year TOMS OFFROAD will be hosting a Grand Opening Gala, a limited-ticket event with a silent auction benefiting Tread Lightly! at their new showroom at 2065 Lars Way. Tread Lightly! is a non-profit organization that provides ethics education and stewardship events to help keep America's outdoor recreational areas "beautiful, healthy, and accessible".

On Saturday, Bronco enthusiasts can enjoy the car show, live music, The Broncast podcast, classes and demonstrations, Bronco parts shopping, local food and beverages, raffle drawing, and awards with free general admission and Bronco registration.

The general public is welcome to enjoy the festivities on July 22nd, from 11:00 AM – 5:00 PM, at Fichtner Mainwaring Park, 334 Holmes Ave., Medford, OR, 97501. Get your tickets here.

About TOMS OFFROAD

Leading the trail since 1976, founder Tom Wimmer recognized the business opportunity once friends and total strangers began contacting him for help sourcing Bronco parts. As a result, Wimmer launched Toms Bronco Parts, which rebranded in 2021 to TOMS OFFROAD, the leader in replacement parts and accessories for the '66-77 Early Bronco. In addition, they offer parts for classic Ford Trucks, late model Broncos, and now the new 2021+ Ford Bronco. TOMS OFFROAD is known for the highest quality Bronco parts on the market, world class customer service and quick shipping.

