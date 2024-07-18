3X4 Genetics and Cenegenics Announce Partnership to Revolutionize Personalized Health and Wellness

BELLEVUE, Wash., July 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Industry leading genetics based health testing company 3X4 Genetics announced today a partnership with Cenegenics, a premier membership-based medical practice. Marking a significant advancement in the field of personalized medicine, this collaboration leverages the latest genetic science to enhance Cenegenics' comprehensive health and wellness programs.

Dedicated to optimizing health and well-being through a personalized and proactive approach, Cenegenics empowers its clients to live healthier, more vibrant lives.

Combining innovative science with a deep understanding of the aging process, 3X4 Genetics aligns perfectly with Cenegenics' mission by integrating advanced genetic testing into its health assessment and wellness programs.

"Through our Performance Health Program, patients receive ongoing support and guidance, including regular check-ins, quarterly blood draws, educational resources, and tools to help maintain and sustain a healthy lifestyle. Rediscover vitality and embrace a life of wellness with Cenegenics," says Kristy Berry, CEO, Cenegenics

The inclusion of the 3X4 Genetics Blueprint Report in Cenegenics' health assessment will provide precision personalization. By identifying the unique genetic pathways that influence health and wellness, clinicians can fine-tune care plans tailored to each client's unique genetic profile. This Genes First approach is expected to bring numerous benefits, including:

Proactive Health Management: Clients will gain insights into their genetic predispositions, allowing for proactive actions to manage their health.

Improved Outcomes: Integrating genetic data into performance health programs is anticipated to improve health outcomes and client satisfaction.

Comprehensive Health Insights: Clients will receive a holistic view of their health, combining genetic information with existing diagnostic tools.

"Together we provide the vision for how genetics can be integrated into clinical practice. How a genetics company can provide clinical value and insights for clinicians and patients alike. It is a shining star for what is possible in the world of personalized medicine," says Dr Yael Joffe, Founder & CSO of 3X4 Genetics.

There is a shared mission between the two companies to set the bar high on the science they use and how it is integrated for their patients.

For more information about this groundbreaking partnership and how it will transform personalized health and wellness, visit www.3X4genetics.com and www.cenegenics.com.

In addition to supplying Cenegenics and other healthcare organizations with tests, 3X4 Genetics provides a community of over 4,600 practitioners in all 50 states with the training and resources to grow their practice and transform more lives. To learn more about 3X4 Genetics, visit www.3X4genetics.com.

About 3X4 Genetics

3X4 Genetics is a venture-backed genetics-based foundational health company that combines advanced genetic testing, nutrigenomic education, and a global network of accredited practitioners to help people listen to their bodies and make sound, daily choices to live longer, healthier, and better lives. 3X4 Genetics is headquartered in Bellevue, WA. For more information, visit www.3X4genetics.com.

About Cenegenics

Cenegenics is a membership-based medical practice dedicated to optimizing health and well-being through a personalized and proactive approach. By combining innovative science with a deep understanding of the aging process, Cenegenics empowers its clients to live healthier, more vibrant lives. For more information, visit www.cenegenics.com.

