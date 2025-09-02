$4.99 Gets You the Games on Sling TV. Not the Gimmicks.

EchoStar, parent company of Sling TV and DISH TV, continues its fight for consumers.

No strings. No bloated bundles. No $30 ESPN surprise. TV your way, for less than a beer.

Get instant access to ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN3, Disney Channel, TBS, Turner and more.

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Sept. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sling TV, the most flexible live streaming service, is rewriting the rules on streaming just in time for College Football. Today, fans can grab the first-of-its-kind, Sling Orange Day Pass subscription for only $4.99. Instant access, no strings attached, live sports, entertainment, news and more.

Sling TV introduces Day Pass for $4.99.

"This is the deal ESPN and Disney don't want you to know about," said Seth Van Sickel, Senior Vice President, Product and Operations, Sling TV. "They're charging $30 a month for games people used to get without paying more. Sling isn't playing that game. We're giving subscribers what they actually want: access to TV, for the entire day, five bucks and zero strings."

Sling TV is breaking the mold of expensive, rigid bundles with flexible Day, Weekend and Week Pass subscriptions – true pay-as-you-go instant access. This fan-first model challenges the old guard's outdated pricing playbook, exposing their dependence on market power and resistance to change. With no long-term contracts and lower costs, Sling puts control back in the hands of subscribers, signaling a shift toward competition that puts consumer value ahead of monopolistic control.

"EchoStar has a long track record of fighting for its customers," said Van Sickel. "We introduced ad-skipping technology with DISH TV, we were there first to offer live streaming TV with Sling, we led the charge to bring local channels to satellite TV, and we have always negotiated with programmers to keep consumer costs as low as possible. Our Day, Weekend and Week Pass subscriptions are just another way we're fighting to bring customers the programming they want with the flexibility they deserve."

Since launching on Aug. 12, Sling's Day subscriptions have quickly gained traction and popularity, proof that fans are demanding value, flexibility and control in streaming options. The short-term subscriptions are the latest move in EchoStar and Sling's mission to challenge industry norms by creating flexible, fan-first streaming solutions. This industry-first product gives subscribers instant, 24-hour access to live TV, sports and entertainment without a long-term commitment.

Day Pass ($4.99) : Instant 24-hour access. Perfect for a big game, an awards show, or an impromptu movie night.

Instant 24-hour access. Perfect for a big game, an awards show, or an impromptu movie night. Weekend Pass ($9.99) : Access from Friday to Sunday. Ideal for a weekend of games, a movie marathon, or catching up on a show.

Access from Friday to Sunday. Ideal for a weekend of games, a movie marathon, or catching up on a show. Week Pass ($14.99) : 7-day access. Great for a week-long tournament, watching a new series, or keeping the family entertained on break.

No long-term contracts. No surprise bills. Just instant access to the live sports and TV you actually want.

Day Pass, Weekend Pass and Week Pass subscriptions include live and on-demand access to Sling Orange, including popular networks like ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN3, TNT, A&E, TBS, Disney Channel, Comedy Central, History Channel, CNN and more. For more information about Sling TV and the new passes, visit Sling.com .

About Sling TV

Sling TV is an Emmy® Award-winning live streaming TV service that provides more than 700 channels from today's most popular networks across its general market, Latino and international services. Sling TV offers three general market streaming services, Sling Orange, Sling Blue and Sling Select. In addition, Sling TV now offers its Day Pass, Week Pass and Weekend Pass subscriptions to Sling Orange. Sling TV offers customers access to free content via Sling Freestream, with more than 600 à la carte channels and services, plus Pay-Per-View events and movies on-demand. Sling TV provides a suite of stand-alone and add-on Spanish-language services and packages tailored to English-dominant, bilingual and Spanish-dominant U.S. households. Sling TV is the leading U.S. provider of foreign-language programming, with more than 400 channels in 27 languages. Visit sling.com for more information. Sling TV L.L.C. is an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ: SATS).

SOURCE EchoStar Corporation