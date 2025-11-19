Sling TV Celebrates Court Win With $1 Day Pass Offer, Vows to Continue Fight for Consumer Choice

Get the $1 Sling Day Pass subscription now through November 30, 2025, as many times as you want.

The announcement follows Sling's recent legal victory in which a federal court denied Disney's request for a preliminary injunction, allowing Sling to continue offering its flexible, customer-first subscription model.

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sling TV, the most flexible streaming TV service, today announced it will offer $1 Day Pass subscriptions to Sling Orange, regularly $4.99, to new and returning customers through November 30, 2025, giving viewers affordable, instant access to their favorite live TV channels with no long-term contracts or commitments. The limited-time offer celebrates Sling's recent court victory after a federal court denied Disney's request for a preliminary injunction, allowing Sling to continue offering customers the flexibility and control they deserve in how and when they watch TV with Sling TV Day, Weekend and Week Pass subscriptions.

Sling Orange Day Pass Subscription

"The court's decision is a win for consumers and a validation of what Sling stands for," said Seth Van Sickel, Senior Vice President, Sling TV. "For too long, traditional 'big media' companies have intentionally stifled innovation and forced customers to pay for more content than they want or need. We believe customers deserve the flexibility to stream the content they want, whenever they want it, at a price they can afford. Consumers deserve affordable TV, not bound by long-term contracts or bloated offerings. The $1 Day Pass is our way of saying thank you to the customers we fight for every day."

A Win for Consumers

Sling's recent court win reinforces its mission to redefine television by championing consumer choice and flexibility. The Sling Day, Weekend, and Week Pass subscriptions offer access to live sports, entertainment and news without a long-term contract, giving customers pay-as-you-want, instant access to top live channels at an affordable price.

"This fight isn't just about Sling. It's about the future of television, one where consumers have the freedom and power to watch what they want, when and how they want," added Van Sickel. "EchoStar, Sling TV's parent company, has a 45-year legacy of empowering consumers and challenging industry norms. From ad-skipping technology, to bringing local channels to satellite TV, to being the first to offer live streaming television, EchoStar has consistently innovated to lower costs and expand choice for customers."

Get the Day Pass

Now through November 30, 2025, new and returning customers can get a Sling Day Pass subscription for $1 by visiting www.sling.com . The Day Pass provides 24 hours of instant access to live sports, entertainment and news with no long-term commitment required.

Day Pass subscribers can also add Sling Extras, add-on channel packages, to customize their channel lineup by category. Sling Extra packages include: Sports Extra, News Extra, Entertainment Extra, Hollywood Extra, Lifestyle Extra, Heartland Extra and Kids Extra. Fans can add Sling Extras to their Day Pass subscription for only $1.

Day Pass subscriptions include live and on-demand access to popular networks on Sling Orange like ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN3, TNT, A&E, TBS, Disney Channel, Comedy Central, History Channel, CNN and more.

For more information about Sling TV, visit Sling.com .

About Sling TV

Sling TV is an Emmy® Award-winning live streaming TV service that provides more than 700 channels from today's most popular networks across its general market, Latino and international services. It is available on all major streaming devices, smart televisions, tablets, game consoles, computers and smartphones. Sling TV offers two general market streaming services, Sling Orange and Sling Blue, that collectively feature content from Disney/ESPN, FOX, NBC, AMC, A&E, AXS, Discovery, Scripps, Turner, Viacom, NBA TV, NFL Network, NHL Network, GSN, Hallmark, SHOWTIME, STARZ and MGM+. Sling TV offers customers access to free content via Sling Freestream, à la carte channels and services, plus Pay-Per-View events and movies on-demand. Sling TV provides a suite of stand-alone and add-on Spanish-language services and packages tailored to English-dominant, bilingual and Spanish-dominant U.S. households. Sling TV is the leading U.S. provider of foreign-language programming, with more than 400 channels in 27 languages.

SOURCE EchoStar Corporation