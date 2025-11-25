Boost Mobile is Saving You Money This Holiday Season with Great Deals on 5G Phones and a Low Rate for Life

Get 3 Months of Unlimited Service for $10/mo. and Lock in a Lifetime Low Rate

LITTLETON, Colo., Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The holiday season has officially arrived — and Boost Mobile is kicking it off with cheer, savings and giveaways that go way beyond the ordinary! While big carriers push bloated, multi-line plans, Boost Mobile is celebrating the season with simple, wallet-friendly offers that deliver premium connectivity without the premium price tag.

Feature Black Friday Offer:

3 Months for $10/mo. When You Bring Your Own Phone

To help consumers manage the increased financial demands of the holiday season, Boost Mobile is offering a great deal when you need it most.

Offer Details: Just in time for Black Friday! New customers can take advantage of $10 per month for the first three months on Boost Mobile's Unlimited Plan, when they bring their own phone.





Just in time for Black Friday! New customers can take advantage of for the first three months on Boost Mobile's Unlimited Plan, when they bring their own phone. Lifetime Price Lock: Following the introductory period, service will transition to Boost Mobile's permanently low rate of just $25 per month . This rate is secured by Boost Mobile's Lifetime Price Lock , guaranteeing unlimited talk, text and high-speed data at a price that will never increase for the life of the account.





Following the introductory period, service will transition to Boost Mobile's permanently low rate of just . This rate is secured by Boost Mobile's , guaranteeing unlimited talk, text and high-speed data at a price that will never increase for the life of the account. Switching to Boost Mobile's Unlimited plans can save the average family an estimated $300 to $480 per year compared to other major carrier plans.

Top Tech Under the Tree: No Trade-Ins Required!

Boost Mobile is also simplifying the purchase of new technology this holiday season by eliminating costly barriers and providing customers flexible ways to shop and save. Today, customers can take advantage of Boost Mobile's device deals on the newest tech without the requirement of trading in your favorite device.

Boost Mobile is rolling out a lineup of 5G phone offers this season for customers who sign up for Boost Mobile's $60 Unlimited Premium plan including the Samsung Galaxy S25 FE starting at $99.99, the iPhone 16e starting at $49.99, and limited-time holiday deals like the Google Pixel 9a starting at $49.99. It's the perfect chance to give or get a top-tier device at the best price for the holidays.

Get Your Choice of Select 5G Phones at Amazing Holiday Prices for a Limited Time!

Top Phone Deals Available Online:

Apple iPhone 16e @ $99.99 ($60 Unlimited Premium plan req'd)

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE @ $99.99 ($60 Unlimited Premium plan req'd)

moto g 2025 @ $0.00 ($50 Unlimited Plus plan req'd)

Google Pixel 10 @ $299.99 ($60 Unlimited Premium plan req'd)

Be sure to see these and Boost Mobile's other great offers online at boostmobile.com .

Top Phone Deals Available at Boost Mobile Retailers:

Apple iPhone 16e @ $49.99 (Port-in + $60 Unlimited Premium plan req'd)

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE @ $99.99 (Port-in + $60 Unlimited Premium plan req'd)

Samsung Galaxy A16 5G @ $0.00 (Port-in + $50 Unlimited Plus plan req'd)

moto g 2025 @ $0.00 (Port-in + $50 Unlimited Plus plan req'd)

Be sure to visit your local Boost Mobile retailer for these and other in-store deals this holiday season. Visit boostmobile.com/locations/ to find the store nearest you.

Check out more great online offers from Boost Mobile national retail partners target.com , bestbuy.com and walmart.com .

Most Convenient Gift Options for the Busy Shopper:

Boost Mobile makes it easier than ever to get and give the newest phones this holiday season. Skip the lines and have the experts get you activated with Boost Mobile's store-to-door service, learn more at boostmobile.com/store-to-door .

About Boost Mobile

Boost Mobile offers the best value in wireless with simple, flexible and transparent plans starting at $25/mo. Customers enjoy no annual service contracts and the freedom to upgrade their devices anytime without a trade-in. Experience Boost Mobile's risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee and learn more about our services on Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube. Boost Mobile is a brand under EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ: SATS).

SOURCE EchoStar Corporation